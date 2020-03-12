North America Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2027

Global North America Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global North America industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of North America as well as some small players.

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

By Application

By Country

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:

Alcohol 2-Ethyl Hexanol Butanol Ethanol Isobutanol Isopropanol Methanol Propanol Propylene Glycol

Aliphatic Hydrocarbon

Amine Fatty Amines Primary Secondary Tertiary Primary Aniline Monoethanolamine Monomethylamine Secondary Diethanolamine Dimethylamine Diphenylamine Methylethanolamine Tertiary Triphenylamine Methyl diethanolamine Triethanolamine Trimethylamine



Aromatic Hydrocarbon Toluene Xylene

Chelating Agents Diethylenetriaminepentaacetic acid (DTPA) Ethylenedinitrilotetraacetic acid (EDTA) N,N-bis(carboxymethyl)glycine (NTA)

Chlorinated Solvents Carbon tetrachloride Chloroform Dichloromethane Ethylene Chloride (Dichloro ethane) Tetrachloroethylene (Perchloroethylene)

Ester Acetyl Acetate (Acetic Anhydride) Butyl Ester (Butyl acetate) Glycerol Ester Methyl/Ethyl Esters (Ethyl Acetate) Polyethylene & Polypropylene Glycol (PEG & PPG) Esters

Ether Diethyl Ether Tetrahydrofuran Anisole Dimethyl Ether Glycol Ether Polyethylene Glycol (PEG)

Fatty Chemicals Glycerine Tall Oil Fatty Acids

Ketone Acetone Methyl Ethyl Ketone Methyl Isobutyl Ketone Methyl Isopropyl Ketone



The ether segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the North America specialty solvents market in terms of revenue, followed by the fatty chemicals segment. This section comprehensively analyzes the market on the basis of product type and presents the granular detail of the market size in terms of value and volume for 2016-2022.

On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into:

Agriculture

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electronics & IT

Food & Beverages

Household, Industrial, and Institutional (HI & I)

Mining

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Plastic & Rubber

Others

The electronics and IT segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the household, industrial, and institutional (HI & I) segment accounted for more than one-third revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast years.

This section analyzes the market on the basis of end-use and presents comprehensive market size details in terms of value and volume over the forecast period.

Countries covered in the report includes:

U.S.

Canada

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe North America product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of North America , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of North America in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the North America competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the North America breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, North America market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe North America sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.