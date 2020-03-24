North America Market Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Applications, & Manufacturers and Forecasts

Global North America Market Viewpoint

In this North America market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Market Segmentation

By Country

U.S

Canada

By Product Type

Synthetic Opioids Methadone Fentanyl Meperidine

Semi-Synthetic Opioids Hydrocodone Oxymorphone Oxycodone Hydromorphone Buprenorphine



By Application

Pain Management

De-addiction

By Distribution Channel

Retail Outlet

Hospitals

Research Methodology

The analysts have considered the weighted average pricing of different opioids in North America while inspecting this market. Generic products have been taken into account, as an increase in generic products has led to a decrease in the average pricing of the drugs. Patented formulations such as tamper-resistant drugs or controlled release drugs are differentiated products and thus charge a high price; hence, they affect the average selling price of the product. Various government agencies regulate the selling prices of drugs and thus affect the price of many branded products. A demand-supply gap analysis has been carried out involving both marketplace discussion and desk research to determine the price. Indicators such as R&D expenditure, research funding from government and non-profit organizations etc. have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. The analysts have not factored yearly change in inflation rate while forecasting market numbers. All values for market size are in US$ (US Dollar).

