NORTH AMERICA LOYALTY MANAGEMENT MARKET WILL EXPERIENCE A STUNNING GROWTH | NOTICEABLE PLAYERS ARE AIMIA INC., COMARCH SA, EPSILON, ICF INTERNATIONAL

North America loyalty management market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 22.3% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Major Industry Competitors: North America Loyalty Management Market
Some of the major players operating in this market are Aimia Inc., Comarch SA, Epsilon, ICF International Inc., Brierley+Partners, BOND BRAND LOYALTY INC., Ketchup Loyalty Marketing, Kobie, Oracle, SAP SE and TIBCO Software Inc.
Product Launches
In November 2017, Brierley+Partners launched the 7Rewards app that is a mobile customer loyalty app that earns users a free beverage for every six cups purchased that has expanded to enable customers to earn rewards points for hundreds of other 7-Eleven product purchases.
In October 2015, Brierley+Partners launched GameStop for making it easier for guests to take advantage of the unique rewards.
In April 2012, Oracle launched Siebel loyalty management for better customer retention, brand engagement and achieving the lifetime value with innovative and personalized loyalty programs. This has benefitted in improving business user experience and productivity.
Key Segmentation: North America Loyalty Management Market
Solution (Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention, Channel Loyalty), Deployment Type (On-Premises, On-Demand), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprise), Vertical (Banking Financial Services and Insurance, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Travel & Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others), Type of Offering Capacity (Loyalty Management, Technology Capabilities Platform, Analytics and Measurement, Services Delivery Capabilities, Loyalty Strategy Design, Loyalty Marketing), Country (U.S., Canada)
Rapid Business Growth Factors
In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.
Some extract from Table of Contents
Overview of North America Loyalty Management Market
North America Loyalty Management Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type
North America Loyalty Management Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application
North America Loyalty Management Size (Value) Comparison by Region
North America Loyalty Management Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate
North America Loyalty Management Competitive Situation and Trends
Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments
Players/Suppliers, Sales Area
Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of North America Loyalty Management
Global North America Loyalty Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis
The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping
Key Research Methodology Used By Data Bridge market Research
Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?
This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods
