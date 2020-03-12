North America Industrial Brakes Market- Industry Current Trends, Opportunities & Challenges by 2026

Market Scenario

North America Industrial Brakes Market is expected to reach US$ 217.7 Million by 2026 from US$ 146 Million in 2017 at CAGR of 4.54%.

North America Industrial Brakes Market

North America Industrial Brakes Market is segmented by type, application, end user, and by geography.

Based on application, North America Industrial Brakes Market is classified by dynamic & emergency brakes, holding brakes, and tension brakes. Holding break segment is estimated to largest share of market in forecast period.

On the basis of end user, Industrial Brakes Market is divided by metal & mining, construction, entertainment, manufacturing, marine & shipping, and others. Construction segment is expected to hold largest share of market in forecast period due to increasing construction activities and project as population is increasing in this region.

In terms of type, Industrial Brakes Market is fragmented by pneumatically-applied, electrically-applied, mechanically-applied, hydraulically-applied, drum & disk brake, and spring brakes.

Electrically-applied segment is generated highest revenue in 2017.

Major driving factors for Industrial Brakes Market are rising technological advancements, increasing popularity of electric brakes, increasing adoption of automation, rising demand for robotics, cost efficient, reduced cost of labour , rising mining and construction, and rising security concerns. Technology advancement is industrial brakes is opportunities to key players and at same time high cost of materials required for manufacture industrial brakes and government regulation regarding industrial machineries are act as restrain to the market.

In terms of geography, industrial brakes market is segment by US and Canada. US is generated the highest revenue in 2017 and also estimated to continue during forecast period due to rising construction and manufacturing in this country.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in North America Industrial Brakes Market are Akebono Brake Corporation, Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Carlisle Brake & Friction, Chassis Brakes International, Drive-Line Inc., Eaton Corporation, Industrial Brakes Company, Mach III Clutch, Inc., Ogura Industrial Corp, and The Carlyle Johnson Machine Company, LLC.

