North America Immunochemistry Market Detailed Analysis, Growth Factors, Top Key Companies, Trends and Developments,2020-2027

“The North America immunochemistry market is expected to reach US$ 1,536.87 Mn in 2027 from US$ 806.34 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020-2027.”

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases and increasing geriatric population. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the limitations associated with immunohistochemistry.

The countries in the region are creating significant opportunities for the key market players to expand their business. It is likely to be a major factor contributing to the market growth during the coming years. With rising costs of production against their practices, the healthcare companies are striving to produce sufficient revenue to entertain their investors. The markets in some growing economies are expected to be an essential part of offering more reliable and profitable growth opportunities for the major players to expand their industry and geographic scope.

Company Profiles

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Abcam Plc

Agilent Technologies,

Bio SB

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signalling Technology, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Also, the rising advancements in the biotechnology have increased the demand for diagnostics in the healthcare market, encouraging the introduction of a more significant number of immunoassay systems and facilitating the shift toward personalized medicine. There are new opportunities in infectious disease testing, molecular oncology, and pharmacogenomics in emerging countries. Hence, healthcare companies can target patients or consumers in a developing nation.

There has been an increase in the healthcare expenditure of the countries during the previous years. As per World Bank in the United States, 17.1% of its GDP is committed to the industry, whereas in Latin America, healthcare expenditures account for only 7.24%, with Mexico at 6.3% and Brazil at 8.3%. Thus, the rising number of infectious disease incidences and advancements are likely to boost the market and are anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities to the players operating in the market during the forecast period.

The US is expected to lead the market in the North America region owing to the rapidly increasing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer in the country and the growing demand for diagnostics. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is also likely to grow the market of immunohistochemistry. Therefore, considering the above-mentioned factors, the growth of the market in the country is expected to contribute the largest share in the North America region during the forecast period.

