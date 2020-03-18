North America Geriatric Care Services Market 2020 Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2025

The North America geriatric care services market report also focuses on market dynamics and latest market updates such as mergers & acquisition, various technological advancements, fresh entrants in the market, which create an impression on segments of North America care services market.

The North America geriatric care services market is expected to be valued at US$ 421.6 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Increasing developments in technologies leading to the obtainability of enhanced healthcare services and innovative treatments alternatives are in turn growing the life expectancy particularly in the United States. Growing health consciousness among people and the hostile medical events amid the geriatric population is hastening North America geriatric care services market growth.

The market is witnessing intense opportunities due to growing disposable incomes and customer spending coupled with substantial economic growth specifically in Canada. Furthermore, increasing adult day care centers and growing government investments of several economies specifically on the improvement of adult day care centers are some other major factors driving the North America geriatric care services market growth. Additionally, growing life prospect and rising geriatric population are further estimated to bolster the North America geriatric care services market growth.

The North America geriatric care services market segmentation is done based on the type, and geographical regions. On the basis of type, the market has been classified as adult care, home care, and institutional care. Among these, the home care segment accounted for the largest North America geriatric care services market share, in 2017. Rising preference for home care services is one of the major factor expected to grow with maximum CAGR over the forecast period.

Owing to the growing inclination of customers towards seeking hygienic and comparatively more comfortable treatment options. Likewise, growing investments by governments and the rising number of advantageous policies by numerous healthcare organizations are projected to drive the growth of the adult day care sector during the forecast period. In addition, the adult day care segment is estimated to expect significant growth over the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the North America geriatric care services market has been segmented into North America (Canada and the U.S.).

The North America geriatric care market is highly fragmented due to the existing of leading players. Major players concentrating on the key strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches in order to continue their position over the competitive market. Some of the leading players outlined in this report comprise Gentiva Health Services Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Inc., Kindred Healthcare Inc., Sunrise Senior Living Inc., Senior Care Centers of America, Genesis Healthcare Corp., GGNSC Holdings LLC., Home Instead Senior Car-e Inc., and Extendicare Inc.

