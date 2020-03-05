North America Feminine Hygiene Products Market to Soar Through Key End-use Industries During the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“North America feminine hygiene products market is anticipated to reach US$ 9,674.83 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,799.35 Mn in 2018. The feminine hygiene products market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020-2027.”

The rise of the feminine hygiene products market is driven by factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases, growing medical equipment, and increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems are expected to boost the market over the years. But, stringent regulatory policies are likely to hinder the growth of the market in the future years.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008099/

Company Profiles

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care

Bodywise (UK) Limited

Unicharm Corporation

Lil-Lets UK Limited

Ontex

Kao Corporation

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

In North America, parts of US and Canada have cancelled the imposition of service taxes that are imposed on feminine hygiene products such as, pads, tampons and menstrual cups. Various women in the region find these products unaffordable due to the high percentage of service tax (i.e., almost 6.85%), however the service tax charges vary widely across the region. The prices of sanitary products is significantly high in a few countries, which has led to its limited sales. For example, a survey of almost 200 poor women living in the St. Louis area revealed that nearly two out of three could not afford feminine hygiene products at least once in 2018.

The unaffordability of these primary feminine hygiene products has led to an alarming concern regarding the exclusion of taxes on these products. Various countries now offer tax-free female hygiene products, through which a more extensive customer base can purchase, hence leading to significant growth of the market. For example, in November 2018, Nevada, US, freed its customers from 6.85% sales taxes on menstrual products, such as sanitary napkins and tampons. This move led to a significant rise in the sales of these products as it has become much more affordable to a broader base of customers, hence driving the growth of the market at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

US is expected to dominate the market in the North America region, due to the awareness among women regarding the importance of hygiene. In addition, various states in the US have lifted the imposition of service tax on menstrual care products such as, sanitary napkins and tampons, which has led to more affordability of these products.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008099/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the North America feminine hygiene products market.

• Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

• The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America feminine hygiene products market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

• Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

• Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

• Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.