North America Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market 2019 Insights, Share, Growth and Future Trends

North America Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market By Technology (Conventional, Upcoming Technology), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Energy Source (Fuel, Electric), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Market Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: North America Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market

North America exhaust heat recovery system market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 12,416.99 million by 2027. Growing usage of commercial vehicle in the U.S. boosts the demand of exhaust heat recovery systems.

The U.S. is dominating as it is a most developed country and has high economic strength which allows companies to manufacture vehicles with exhaust heat recovery systems in order to reduce emission levels. Also, growing environmental concerns amongst citizen in the country is aiding exhaust heat recovery system market to grow.

This Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

North America Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Scope and Market Size

North America exhaust heat recovery system market is segmented on the basis of technology, vehicle type, energy source and sales channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into conventional and upcoming technology. In North America, conventional technology is dominating as most of vehicle running on road are not equipped with upcoming technology; however upcoming technology is growing at higher rate considering compact designs and fuel efficient components.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. In North America, commercial vehicle is dominating the segment as heavy passenger vehicles are also considered in commercial vehicle segment.

On the basis of energy source, the market is segmented into fuel and electric. In North America, fuel dominates the energy source segment as exhaust heat recovery system is more suitable for internal combustion engine based vehicles as compared to hybrid electric vehicle.

On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. In North America, OEM is dominant as exhaust heat recovery systems are more advanced and less prone to damage and have higher durability.

Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Country Level Analysis

North America exhaust heat recovery system market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, technology, vehicle type, energy source and sales channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the exhaust heat recovery system market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America.

The U.S. is dominating North America exhaust heat recovery system market as it is a most developed country and has high economic strength which allows companies to manufacture vehicles with exhaust heat recovery systems in order to reduce emission levels. Also, growing environmental concerns amongst citizen in the country is aiding exhaust heat recovery system market to grow.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Growth in the Four Wheeler Industry in North American Countries

Exhaust heat recovery system market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for exhaust heat recovery system market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes regulatory scenarios and their impact on the exhaust heat recovery system market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market Share Analysis

Exhaust heat recovery system market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to North America exhaust heat recovery system market.

The major players covered in the report are Delphi Technologies, Faurecia, Honeywell International Inc., Marelli Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, MAHLE GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Katcon, CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc., BOSAL , Valeo, DENSO CORPORATION, Dana Limited, Schaeffler AG, Cummins Inc., IHI Corporation, Tenneco Inc., Eberspächer, among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In August 2018, Cummins Inc., components launched its latest innovative solutions for the diesel engines to meet the future demands of the commercial vehicles on reduced CO2 emissions. The main aim is to minimise the NOx, PM and CO2 and which leads to cleaner air in the environment

Competitive Analysis:

North America Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 8X8 armored vehicle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

