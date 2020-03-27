North America Electronics Adhesives Market Top Players, Regional-Outlook, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2023

The North America Electronics Adhesives Market is expected to witness a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, 2018 -2023. The major factors driving the market are growing demand from automotive industry along with increasing electronics manufacturing in Mexico. However, stringent regulation regarding VOC emissions is expected to hinder the market growth.

They are being used in fabrications of hard disks, printed-circuit-boards, cellular phones, and computer assembly. Adhesives are used in electronics to reduce their size, make it lighter, and increase the transparency of the products.

Increasing Electronics Manufacturing in Mexico Driving the Market

The electronics industry in the country is divided into five large segments: audio and video; computers and office; semiconductors; communications; and medical equipment and precision, measurement, control and optical instruments. The industry is performing well in terms of manufacturing since 2015. It has significant exports in countries like the United States, Canada, France, China, Netherlands and Germany. The country is also receiving FDI in the industry from countries like Japan, the United States and Sweden due to low operation costs.

“Epoxies” the Dominant Resin Type

Epoxy adhesives, the most widely used structural adhesives, are an integral part of the electronics industry, and currently account for the majority of consumption in the North America electronic adhesives market. These adhesives have found usage in circuit and electronic assembly, heat sinking, hybrids microelectronics, PCB and semiconductor manufacturing, solder replacement, and wafer level packaging.

The United States Showing Positive Growth

The United States is experiencing growth in electrical & electronics industry. The country witnessed positive growth in electronics mainly due to the 10% increase in FDI in electronics and increasing demand for electric vehicles. This will contribute to the market for electronic adhesives during the forecast period. However, automotive production in the country has witnessed y-o-y decline of -8.13% in 2017. This may have negative effect on the consumption of electronic adhesives in the country.

Major Players: Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Arkema, Sika AG and DowDuPont Inc. amongst others.

