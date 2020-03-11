North America Cigarette Market Report 2020: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Cigarette Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the cigarette market in North America reached a value of US$ 47.7 Billion in 2019. A cigarette is a thin cylinder of finely cut tobacco, which is rolled in paper for smoking. At present, it is one of the most popular tobacco-based products available in the North American region.

Some of the key players operating in the market include China National Tobacco Corporation, Philip Morris International Inc.NYSE: (PM), British American Tobacco PLC NYSE: (BTI), JAPAN TOB INC/ADR OTCMKTS: (JAPAY), and Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored ADR OTCMKTS: (IMBBY).

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-cigarette-market/requestsample

The rising working population in the North American region leads a fast-paced and hectic lifestyle. Consequently, there has been an increasing prevalence of stress, which in turn has facilitated the sales of cigarettes in the region. Moreover, cigarette variants with distinctive and innovative flavors, such as menthol, mango, clove, chocolate, cherry, mint and orange, are easily available in the market for catering to the diversified consumer base. The launch of gender-targeted products, such as skinny and flavored cigarettes for the increasing number of female smokers, is further contributing to the market growth in the region. Other factors, such as the advent of nicotine-free, herbal product variants, owing to the growing awareness among consumers regarding the adverse effects of smoking cigarettes, are expected to influence the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 48.8 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 0.38% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Type:

Light

Medium

Other

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Tabacco Shops

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-cigarette-market

Other Report by IMARC Group:

Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Research Report 2020-2025

Japan Coffee and Tea Capsules Market Research Report 2020-2025

Philippines Coffee and Tea Capsules Market Research Report 2020-2025

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800