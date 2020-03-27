North America Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Market Demand, Trend, Latest Techniques, Innovations, Applications and Growth by 2023

The North America cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices are extremely useful in tracking the heart function and report any abnormalities in normal function (rhythm). Hence, they do not just help in maintaining a continuous record of heart function but have also proven to be lifesavers due to their ability to report abnormalities in normal heart function, like in the case of a cardiac event.

Increasing Use of Telecardiology In disorders like cardiac arrhythmia, cardiac monitoring is not just essential but is needed continuously. Cardiac arrhythmia is not fully curable. Thus, it is not practical to retain a patient in the hospital for extremely long durations, or to ask a patient to visit the hospital every day (that too for several times a day in some cases). The best possible way to continuously monitor the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia is through remote patient monitoring by using cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices. This in technical terms is referred to as telecardiology.

In telecardiology, the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia are given a cardiac arrhythmia monitoring device, which is superficially fixed on the chest of the patient. These devices monitor heart rhythm through a set of two to three electrodes and record abnormalities in heart function. Some of these devices can even autonomously record an abnormality or cardiac event and alert the healthcare professionals. Most of these devices can be monitored remotely, making it possible to effectively and efficiently monitor the patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia. As it is extremely convenient to monitor the patients remotely as compared to regular visits to the hospital. Telecardiology is becoming equally popular among patients and doctors. This growth in telecardiology means an increase in the demand for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices.

The other factors, such as ease of use and portability of cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices and development of smart cardiac monitors are driving the North American cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market. Quality Cannot be Controlled by the Devices Most of the cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices come with an automatic analysis software which analyses the signal. However, this analysis depends entirely on the signal quality, which in turn is dependent on several different factors such as proper attachment of the electrodes to the patient’s body, electromagnetic disturbance due to other devices in the vicinity, like the smart phones and other factors, such as muscle tremors. These devices cannot control these factors that result in a bad quality signal, which results in a wrong analysis by the software. This wrong analysis is considered by patients as a defect in the device itself and it is leading to a loss of faith in these devices, ultimately affecting the sales.

The other factor such as the high cost of remote cardiac arrhythmia monitoring is also hindering the growth of the North America cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market. United States Leads the Market The United States cardiac arrhythmia monitoring devices market held the largest market share in 2017, in North America, due to the presence of quality healthcare systems and increasing prevalence of cardiac disease in the region.

Key Developments in the Market:

• December 2017: Philips acquired Vital Health.

• July 2017: BioTelemetry (BEAT) acquired LifeWatch.

Major Players:

GE HEALTHCARE, MEDTRONICS, AURORA RESURGENCE (CARDIAC SCIENCE CORP), MEDI-LYNX, PHILIPS HEALTHCARE, APPLIED CARDIAC SYSTEMS, IRHYTHM, and BIOTELEMETRY, among others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview 5.1 Current Market Scenario 5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers 5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers 5.2.3 Threat of New Entrants 5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services 5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC) 6.1 Drivers 6.1.1 Increasing use of Telecardiology 6.1.2 Ease-of-use and Portability of Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices 6.1.3 Development of Smart Cardiac Monitors 6.2 Restraints 6.2.1 Quality Cannot be Controlled by the Devices 6.2.2 High Cost of Remote Cardiac Arrhythmia Monitoring 6.3 Opportunities 6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation 7.1 By Devices 7.1.1 Cardiac Telemetry Devices 7.1.2 Event Monitoring Devices 7.1.3 Continuous Rhythm Monitoring Devices 7.1.4 Holter Monitoring Devices 7.2 By Service Providers 7.2.1 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitoring Service Providers 7.2.2 Independent Diagnostic Testing Facilities/Clinics 7.3 By Geography 7.3.1 North America 7.3.1.1 US 7.3.1.2 Canada 7.3.1.3 Mexico

8. Competitive Landscape 8.1 Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 8.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships 8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players 9.1 Applied Cardiac Systems 9.2 Aurora Resurgence (Cardiac Science Corp) 9.3 Biotelemetry 9.4 GE Healthcare 9.5 iRhythm 9.6 Medi-Lynx 9.7 Medtronics 9.8 Philips Healthcare List not Exhaustive

10. Future of the Market

11. Disclaimer

