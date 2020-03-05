North America Bread Market : In-Depth Analysis on Market Dynamics, Segmentation & Emerging Growth Factors Upto 2027

“The North America bread market is accounted to US$ 30,471.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 41,227.0 Mn by 2027.”

Bread is among the household staples and there has been an increasing demand for greater variety of bread such as loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta among others. The increasing use of these products by B2B industries such as HORECA, QSRs, cafes and others along with the household has driven the growth of market. US is dominating the North America bread market followed by Canada.

The bread market in the US is growing at a faster pace over the past few years. High disposable income, coupled with changing lifestyle, is attracting consumers to consume convenient and ready to eat food products as a part of daily diet. However, increasing concerns for obesity in the US, especially among adults is restricting the growth of bread market in the US. Increasing consumer inclination towards healthy lifestyle has raised demand for new & innovative products such as multigrain breads and loaves offering high nutritional benefits.

Stagnant growth for demand of different types of bread from end consumers

Changing the taste preferences of consumers has encouraged the bakers to introduce innovative food products such as multigrain bread, bread with fruits, nuts, certain spices, or cocoa as ingredients for the household consumer. Besides, the factors such as busy & hectic life schedules resulting in less or no time for cooking meals at home have raised the demand for convenient and packaged food that supports the sales of bread and related bakery products.

Rising disposable income and the inclination of consumers towards exploring new tastes & flavors are responsible for driving heavy traffic at restaurants, QSRs, and cafes. The trend of hanging out at these places is very common among youngsters, especially teenagers.

Product Type Insights

Based on product type, the North America bread market is bifurcated as loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta, and others. The sandwich bread segment dominated the North America bread market. Sandwich bread is also referred to as sandwich loaf, is a type of bread that is prepared specifically to be used for the preparation of sandwiches.

Sandwich bread is made in many varieties, such as white, sourdough, whole wheat, multigrain, rye, and others. Sandwich bread is prepared to slice easily, cleanly or uniformly, and have a fine crumb, which is the soft, inner part of the bread and a light texture. Sandwich bread is designed to have a balanced proportion of crumb and crust, whereby the bread adheres and supports fillings in place and reduces drips and messiness.

