North America Biodegradable Plastic Market to Witness Increased Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The North America biodegradable plastic market is accounted to US$ 806.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,622.4 Mn by 2027.

The North America biodegradable plastic market is segmented on the basis of type as – PHA, PLA, starch blends, biodegradable polyesters and others. The starch blend North America biodegradable plastic market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market. The starch blend polymers bio-blends are biodegradable polymeric materials that are composed of cellulosic-based biomaterials that are degraded by enzymes and microorganisms.

The combination of starch and polyolefin gives a single material carrying the biodegradation properties of starch with the thermal, mechanical and barrier properties of polyolefin. The common starches that are used are rice starch, sago and tapioca starch, whereas the polyolefin used are polypropylene and polyethylene. The cellulose have received growing attention as compared to other polymers considering its consumption by many microorganisms and growing demand in the application of textiles. Starch is a naturally occurring polymer that is found in plants such as corn, rice and potatoes in the form of water-insoluble granules.

The North America biodegradable plastic market is segmented on the basis of end user as: packaging and bags, agriculture and horticulture, consumer goods, textile and others. The packaging and bags segment accounts the highest share in the North America biodegradable plastic market, while the other end-users segment also contributes a significant share in the market. The biodegradable plastics have found a vital place in the packaging and bags sector owing to the increasing demand for biodegradable plastic from the packaging sector considering its properties like higher tensile strength and convenience of usage as compared to the conventional plastics. Rigid packaging is executed by manufacturers of cosmetic goods, as well as beverage bottles, among others. Materials, including bio-PE, PLA, or bio-PET, are commonly used in rigid biodegradable plastic packaging.

North America biodegradable plastic market in segmented on the basis of country as – U.S., Canada and Mexico. U.S. has a major share in the North America biodegradable plastic market, which is followed by Canada. The manufacturers have come up with several innovations in the case of plastics to turn it up into greener products. The development of bioresin as an environmentally friendly substitute to polyurethane-based plastic is considered to be one of the important transformations towards the green future.

Although, in spite of innovations and recycling efforts, the problem of improper disposal of plastic bags still prevails. Various regulations have been implemented to combat and restrict the free distribution of plastic bag, enacted in several states and cities. The increased consciousness towards the harmful effects of non-biodegradable plastic bags on the environment and an international trend toward assuming social responsibility to reduce pollution is promoting the use of biodegradable plastics across the region.

