North America Beer Market is Set for Strong Growth and Reach Around US$ 142 Billion by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Beer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the North America Beer Market size reached US$ 124 Billion in 2019.
Beer represents one of the most popular alcoholic beverages that is made from malted cereal grain, flavored with hops and finally brewed by slow fermentation. It generally comprises 3% to 40% alcohol by volume (ABV), which varies depending on the style and recipe of the formulation. If consumed in moderation, it offers health benefits, such as reducing the risk of atherosclerosis, angina, stroke and heart attack.
Beer can be easily consumed without dilution or addition of any flavoring substances. As a result, it supports the on-the-go lifestyles of the consumers in the North American region. Moreover, there is a rise in the demand for craft beer in the region as it is handcrafted and infused with native flavors by local microbreweries. Apart from this, owing to the increased health consciousness among individuals, consumer preferences are shifting towards light beer as it has low calories with limited alcohol content. This is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.
Report Scope:
- North America Beer Market
- Key Regions Analysed
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Analysis for Each Country
- Market by Product Type
- Standard Lager
- Premium Lager
- Specialty Beer
- Others
- Market by Packaging
- Glass
- PET Bottle
- Metal Can
- Others
- Market by Production
- Macro-Brewery
- Micro-Brewery
- Others
- Market by Alcohol Content
- High
- Low
- Alcohol Free
- Market by Flavour
- Unflavoured
- Flavoured
- Market by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- On-Trades
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Others
- Value Chain Analysis
- Key Drivers and Challenges
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Government Regulations
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Structure
- Key Player Profiles
