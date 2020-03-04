North America Autonomous Vehicle (Av) Market Research Report 2020 is Booming Worldwide AUDI AG, Baidu, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Delphi, FCA Italy S.p.A., Ford Motor Company, General Motors, MAN SE, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

North America autonomous vehicle market is expected to grow by 23.9% annually in the forecast period and reach $253.0 billion by 2030.

North America Autonomous Vehicle (Av) Market has recently added by Qurate Research to its vast repository. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and future predictions. An accurate data of various aspects such as Type, Size, Application, and end-user have been scrutinized in this research report. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Thus, helping the companies to understand the threats and challenges in front of the businesses. North America Autonomous Vehicle (Av) Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

AUDI AG

Baidu

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Delphi

FCA Italy S.p.A.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

MAN SE

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Group

Waymo LLC

Zoox Inc.



Based on automation level, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn), average selling price, and shipment (units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Level 1 (Driver Assistance)

• Level 2 (Partial Automation)

• Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

• Level 4 (High Automation)

• Level 5 (Full Automation)

Based on Vehicle Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Passenger Vehicles

• Car/Robo-taxi

• Van/Shuttle

Commercial Vehicles

• Self-driving Trucks

• Self-driving Buses

The North America Autonomous Vehicle (Av) market report includes comprehensive information about the market's major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations.

North America Autonomous Vehicle (Av) Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

