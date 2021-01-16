North America Automotive Smart Antenna Market 2020-2026 is Booming Globally || Leading Players

The Global North America Automotive Smart Antenna Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the North America Automotive Smart Antenna Market. North America Automotive Smart Antenna market report has been dispensed after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, latest trends, market threats and key drivers driving the market. This report offers information on production development, market sales, regional trade, investment calculation, investment opportunity, trade outlook, policy, regional market and other important characteristic of the industry. This market report is generated with the combination of steps which uses a nice blend of industry insights, practical solutions, and latest tools and technology. This North America Automotive Smart Antenna market report serves all the business purposes and endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques.

Complete report on Global North America Automotive Smart Antenna Market Research Report 2020-2027 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

In Depth Analysis of the Market

North America automotive smart antenna market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The key players examine the North America Automotive Smart Antenna market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, North America Automotive Smart Antenna expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct North America Automotive Smart Antenna strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of North America Automotive Smart Antenna market are:

DENSO CORPORATION, Continental AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD., TE Connectivity, Airgain, Inc., Calearo Antenne SPA, HARMAN International, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hirschmann Car Communication, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, INPAQ TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd, KATHREIN SE, Laird, LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., MD ELEKTRONIK, PulseLarsen Electronics, SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, Yokowo co., ltd., WISI Group among others.

Market Definition: Global North America Automotive Smart Antenna Market

Smart antennas can be defined as digital wireless communications antenna system which is capable of tracking and handling the signals. It can be used in radar & telecommunications, signal processing and can be part of next-generation reconfigurable broadband wireless systems. In automobile industry, automotive smart antennas are being used as various wireless connectivity and positioning technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G/LTE cellular, WLAN systems for vehicle-to-everything, in-car hotspots and GNSS positioning applications.

Smart antennas can be categorized into three major categories, SIMO (single input, multiple outputs), MIMO (multiple inputs, multiple outputs) and MISO (multiple inputs, single output). In SIMO antenna technology, single antenna is used at the source and multiple antennas are used at the destination. In MIMO antenna technology, multiple antennas are used at the source and destination both. In MISO technology, multiple antennas are used at the source and single antenna at the destination.

Segmentation: Global North America Automotive Smart Antenna Market

North America Automotive Smart Antenna Market By Component (Electronic Control Unit, Transceivers, Wiring Harness and Others), Vehicle Type (ICE Vehicle and Electric Vehicle), Frequency (High Frequency, Very High Frequency and Ultra High Frequency) and Country (U.S.A, Canada, Mexico) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Product Launch:

In January 2019, Schaffner introduced a new series of single-phase filters which extended the product portfolio of filter family FN 2070. These products were made in order to produce highest performance from single phase filters.

In January 2019, PulseLarsen Electronics introduced its new Tri-Band Antenna for all-bands radios which is ideal for public safety applications. This product is developed as a high performance whip antenna to be paired with all band radios Motorola’s APX8500 & Harris Unity XG.

In October 2018, Scahffner introduced a news series of RFI filters, FN 9255, dual stage and high-performance, with IEC inlet C14 and C20. This product has been made for high frequency products, above 30 MHz. These filters have got full international safety approvals and are compatible with RoHS II directive.

In October 2018, MD ELEKTRONIK had showcased its innovative future data transmission solutions for vehicles at 10th International Suppliers Fair which had the motto ‘Think Digital’ in Germany. The company unveiled its innovation towards safe data transmission solutions.

In August 2018, WISI Group has reduced its distribution cost for video content providers and broadcasters by introducing Smart Broadcast Platform Firefly. This innovation is a cost-effective and well-suited alternative to video delivery through antenna, satellite and dedicated lines because it has end-to-end solution and the proven http-based streaming protocol.

Research Methodology: North America Automotive Smart Antenna Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

Strategic Key Insights Of The North America Automotive Smart Antenna Report:



Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various North America Automotive Smart Antenna Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the North America Automotive Smart Antenna Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the North America Automotive Smart Antenna Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various North America Automotive Smart Antenna industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.• Analytical Tools – The North America Automotive Smart Antenna Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants. • The 360-degree North America Automotive Smart Antenna overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants • Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

Other important North America Automotive Smart Antenna Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the North America Automotive Smart Antenna Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the North America Automotive Smart Antenna Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

