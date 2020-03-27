North America Anesthetic and Respiratory Devices Market Top Players, Segmentation, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2023

Anesthetic devices are designed to be used in all types of surgeries to provide a continuous supply of medical gases (oxygen and nitrous oxide) mixed with anesthetic vapors (isoflurane), which are administered to patients at a safe pressure and flow. Respiratory devices are a medical specialty focused on treatment, management, control, diagnosis, evaluation, and care of patients with deficiencies of the cardiopulmonary system. The North American market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% for the period 2018–2023.

Increase in the Number of People with Respiratory Ailments Currently, the North American countries, such as the United States and Canada, have approximately 15 million and more than 800,000 people, respectively, diagnosed with COPD. More than 60% of these are people over 45 years, and the number of females affected by COPD is more than males. Current estimates suggest that COPD costs the United States almost USD 50 billion, annually, in both direct and indirect health expenditures. Approximately 80% of deaths are caused by smoking. Other risk factors of COPD include exposure to air pollution, secondhand smoke, and occupational dust and chemicals, heredity factors, etc.

The growing aged population, with a higher risk of developing COPD and other chronic respiratory diseases, indicates an increase in the number of people with respiratory ailments in the coming years. The huge population with respiratory ailments will drive the market in the forecast period. Technological innovations in both anesthesia and respiratory devices, and the rising number of surgeries have been a major driver for this market. Lack of Skilled Technicians Skilled technicians who can properly operate the systems in place are very limited in number. The devices in use are highly expensive and even the basic setup is not affordable to all medical organizations. These factor have been a major setback/limitation faced by the anesthetic and respiratory devices market.

United States Holds the Largest Market Share The increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are the major factors driving the United States market. Moreover, increasing consumption of tobacco has boosted the growth of the respiratory devices market. Diagnostic and monitoring devices, like the pulse oximeter and spirometers, have been in great demand lately. Some of the major forces driving the anesthesia devices market include an increase in the number of general and emergency surgeries, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and rising aging population. From the technology end, advancements in the development of new anesthesia devices is a prime driving force for the market.

Major Players:

AIRSEP CORPORATION, B. BARUN MELSUNGEN AG, BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC., CARDINAL HEALTH, INC., GE HEALTHCARE, HOSPIRA, INC., KIMBERLY-CLARK HEALTH CARE INC., KING SYSTEMS CORPORATION, MEDLINE INDUSTRIES INC., and RESMED INC.

