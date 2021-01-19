North America Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market to Reach US$ 1,101.7 Mn at a CAGR of 6.4% in 2027

“North America aircraft heat exchanger market in is expected to grow from US$ 633.4 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,101.7 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.4% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

The growth in aircraft has increased substantially as the airlines in the developed countries are ordering increased number of aircraft to meet the continuously growing air travel demand. Due to the growing demand for several aircraft, the need for its numerous systems and equipment such as heat exchanger has also increased. The two most commonly used heat exchanger widely used in the aviation sector is flat tube and plate-fin.

Both play an essential role in aviation application. However, plate-fin heat exchangers are widely used in the aviation sector due to its compactness, low weight, and high effectiveness. These exchangers are extensively used around the globe for several decades. Furthermore, plate-fins also enable for lower pressure drops, which is a significant advantage for industry such as aerospace. Hence, the increase in the demand of plate-fin heat exchanger worldwide is predicted to drive the demand for aircraft heat exchangers.

Currently, the U.S. is dominating the aircraft heat exchanger market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for aircraft heat exchanger market. The country is a leading manufacturer of general aviation equipment such as small aircraft, helicopters, and business jets. The U.S.’s aerospace industry observed a shift in manufacturing investment.

The country currently accounts for nearly 40% of global aircraft production, which is the highest as compared to other countries across the globe. Some of the world’s largest manufacturers of aircraft, namely Boeing and Airbus, have their manufacturing bases established in the U.S. The presence of a huge number of aircraft manufacturers are significantly creating the demand for aircraft heat exchanger.

