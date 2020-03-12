North America Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Forecast To 2027: Leading Players Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

The North America advanced medical stopcock market is expected to reach US$ 451.3 Mn in 2027 from US$ 318.1 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the advanced medical stopcock market is primarily attributed due to the increasing geriatric population, and increasing number of cosmetic surgeries across the region. However the market is also likely to experience growth opportunities due to the rising numbers of hospitals across the region.

The North American region is likely to experiencing the growth in the advanced medical stopcock due to rising geriatric population. For instance, US is likely to experience the demographic change in coming days, according to the National Population Projections it is estimated that by 2030 all the baby boomers will be above 65 years. It is stated that approximately 78 million people will be 65 years and older compared to nearly 76.7 million people under the age of 18 years. The dramatic change is expected due to the racially and ethnically diversity across the country. In addition, the country is also experiencing increasing immigration in the country which is also an additional factor to the growth of aging population. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the market is likely to experience growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, the low-pressure stopcocks segment held a largest market share of 55.7% of the advanced medical stopcock market, by type. The low-pressure stopcocks segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the advantages such as single use device, reduces number of risks and easily available. The low-pressure stopcocks segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to maintaining the volume of medicine and other liquid in precise and accurate volume.

Similarly, in 2018 hospitals & clinics held the largest share by end user. It held approximately 42.3% of the advanced medical stopcock market. The segment is also expected to hold the largest share in the forecast period owing to the increasing number of admission in hospitals due to several health conditions that has become the major factor for the growth of the advanced medical stopcock market.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for advanced medical stopcock included in the report are, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Anxiety and Depression Association of America, National Population Projections, and Central Intelligence Agency among others.

