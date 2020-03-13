Noni Juice Market 2020 by Industry worth 310 million and 75% CAGR, Business Size, Share, Growth, Top Companies, Segments by Forecast 2025

Noni Juice Market 2020 Research report presents industry size, growth, shares, trends, competitive landscape, strategies and forecast 2025. The global Noni Juice market is valued at 190 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Noni Juice market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Noni Juice‎ Market Overview:-

Noni juice is derived from noni fruit and is widely used as nutritional tonic owing to its therapeutic and alternative medication properties. Increasing inclination of the consumers towards health befitting products is expected to propel the growth of noni juice market. Noni juice is attributed to prevent the risk of cancer, helps in proper functioning of the liver and heart and also helps to prevent certain health conditions such as gout and diabetes. Hence, gaining traction in nutraceutical industry.

Apart from these health benefits, noni juice also poses antioxidant properties which further exerts antifungal, antibacterial and antipsychotic effects which helps in preventing conditions such as arthritis. Hence, broad spectrum of health benefits, is expected to propel the growth of noni juice market. With presence of anthraquinones noni juice has a stimulating effect on the skin and prevents the early wrinkle formation. Moreover, presence of biochemical component proxeronine and essential fatty acid, it helps in smooth functioning of cell membrane which, thereby, help to restore healthy skin. Hence, is extensively used in personal care industry. Also, increasing demand for natural and organic products among consumers is also expected to spur the demand for noni juice as it can be obtained naturally and organically.

The Noni Juice Market report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from key industry participants. The global Noni Juice market has been segmented into five major regions, namely, North America (U.S., Canada, and others), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and others), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and others), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and others). Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key vendors operating in this Noni Juice market.

Morinda Holdings

Noni Biotech

Royal Noni Fiji

Melaleuca

Healing Noni

Dynamic Health

XiSha Noni

Vitis Industries

Source Noni

Apollo Noni Jucie

Virgin Noni Juice

Dave’s NONI

Medicura

Cook Islands Noni

Earth\’s Bounty

Market size by Product

Natural Noni Juice

Organic Noni Juice

Market size by End User

Food & Beverage

Health Care Products

Others

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Noni Juice Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Noni Juice Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Natural Noni Juice

1.4.3 Organic Noni Juice

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Noni Juice Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Health Care Products

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Noni Juice Market Size

2.1.1 Global Noni Juice Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Noni Juice Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Noni Juice Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Noni Juice Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Noni Juice Revenue by Regions

