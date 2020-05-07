Non-Toluene Ink for Flexible Packaging Market Big Growth in 2020 | Hi-Tech Inks, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Toyoink India, Flint Group, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Non-Toluene Ink for Flexible Packaging Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Hi-Tech Inks, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Toyoink India, Flint Group, Bureau of Indian Standards, Sakata Inx (India) Private Limited, CONSTANTIA, Mondi, Huhtamaki, Sonoco Products Company, Amcor Limited, Immer Ltd, Wipak, AR Packaging Group AB, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., SÜDPACK.

Non-Toluene Ink for Flexible Packaging Market Trends | Industry Segment by Application (Food & beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Tobacco Products, Agricultural Products, Others), Type (Stand-up Pouches, Vacuum Pouches and Bags, Retort Pouches, Gusseted Bags, Wicketed Bags, Others), Solvent (Ethyl Acetate, Ethyl Acetate/MCH=1/1, n-butyl Acetate), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Toluene, also known as toluol, is an aromatic hydrocarbon. Toluene is widely used in packaging industry as it is very dangerous and unsafe. They cause many problems like exhaustion, dizziness, skin irritations, ototoxicity etc. So, these days many companies prefer non- toluene inks which are safer than the toluene. These will have less toxicity as compared to the toluene.

Global non-toluene ink for flexible packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of non-toluene ink for flexible packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumer awareness about hazardous effect of the toluene is driving the growth of this market.

Increasing demand for packaged food is driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints:

Various recyclability issues are restraining the market growth.

