Non-stick coatings Market Report 2020-2026 Includes Analysis According To Key Vendors like DowDuPont; Metallic Bonds, Ltd.; 3M; SHOWA DENKO K.K.; AGC Inc.; PPG Industries, Inc.; Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.; Orion Industries Incorporated; Metal Coatings

Global non-stick coatings market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 678.02 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, DowDuPont; Metallic Bonds, Ltd.; 3M; SHOWA DENKO K.K.; AGC Inc.; PPG Industries, Inc.; Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.; Orion Industries Incorporated; Metal Coatings; Dongyue Group; The Chemours Company; Juhua Group Corporation; Solvay; Chenguang Biotech Group Co.,Ltd; MBI Coatings; GREBE Holding GmbH; Shanghai 3F New Material Co., Ltd.; Arkema; Shamrock Technologies, Inc. and the Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials group of companies.

Non-stick coatings are specialised chemical compounds that are applied on substrate of components so that the sticking ability of that component is reduced towards other materials. The most widespread application of this type of coatings is in food processing or in cookware, where the surface of this cookware is reengineered so that various materials utilized on these substrates do not stick to it.

Market Drivers:

High rate of adoption of non-stick cookware products globally is expected to drive the market growth

Rise in the growth of the end-use industrial vertical such as cookware, food processing which contribute as the major share of usage of this products are factors driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding prolonged usage of these coatings on the health is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Increasing presence in the availability of substitutes are factors expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Non-Stick Coatings Market

By Type

Fluoropolymer Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA) Aqueous Dispersion Polytetrafluoroethylene (PFA) Pellets Polytetrafluoroethylene (PFA) Powder Varieties Silicone Sol-Gel Ceramics Others



By Application

Cookware

Food Processing

Fabrics & Carpets

Medical

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



