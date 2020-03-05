Non-leather Products Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2019-2026

The ‘Non-leather Products market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Non-leather Products market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration. Snippets of these influences, in tandem with countless other dynamics relating to the Non-leather Products market, like the risks that are predominant across this industry along with the growth prospects existing in Non-leather Products market, have also been charted out in the report.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segment have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global non-leather products market by segmenting it in terms of product. Segment has been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for non-leather products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for non-leather products in individual product segments across all regions.

Key players operating in the global non-leather products market are Pou Chen Corporation, Nike, Inc., PUMA SE, Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Samsonite International S.A., The LVMH Group, VF Corporation, VIP Industries Ltd., Gabriel A/S, Inditex Group, Dicitex Furnishing, Kvadrat A/S, MATT & NAT, Delsey SA, and Decathlon Group. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the non-leather products market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on product segments. Size and forecast of each major product segment have been provided in terms of the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key market players were reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent growth trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Non-leather Products Market, by Product

Footwear Sports Shoes Canvas Footwear PVC Footwear EVA Sandals Others (including Casual and Party)

Luggage Bags

Handbags and Wallets

Belts

Others (including Jackets and Gloves)

Global Non-leather Products Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Vietnam Bangladesh Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Ethiopia Kenya Tanzania GCC Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the non-leather products market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by prominent players operating in the non-leather products market

List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the non-leather products market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook of the global non-leather products market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers, and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Non-leather Products market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

