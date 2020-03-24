NON INVASIVE VENTILATORS MARKET 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, ANALYSIS, FUTURE GROWTH, TYPES, END-USERS, KEY PLAYERS AND REGIONAL OUTLOOK TILL 2026

The Global Non-invasive Ventilators Market 2020-2026 Industry rapid rise in geriatric population who are more prone to respiratory disorders and high prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases as well as technological advances, such as innovation in the field of positive airway pressure (PAP) systems, portability, and improvement in battery life of transport and portable ventilators, are the major factors propelling the market growth globally. However, rising incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Teleflex Incorporated, Vyaire Medical, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smith & Nephew PLC, Getinge AB, ResMed, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.

Moreover, the market is classified based on region and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada

Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The global non-invasive ventilators market is primarily segmented based on different product, application, end user and regions.

On the basis of product, the market is split into:

Non-invasive PPV

High Flow Nasal Cannula O2 Delivery

Humidifiers

Other Products

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Asthma

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Pneumonia

Other Applications

On the basis of end user, the market is split into:

Critical Care

NICU Care

Ambulance

Homecare Setting

Others

