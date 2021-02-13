Non-Destructive Testing Equipment-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description

The Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market is valued at $6.1 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $13.8 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2015 to 2022. The major factors that are driving market growth are Government safety regulations for increasing demand to improve quality and longevity of the machines, quality control and user friendly software. Moreover, factors such as continuous advancement in electronics, automation and robotics, safety and reliable performance of the machines, and assured return on investment are also influencing the market growth. Lack of skilled technicians and high infrastructure cost are the factors restricting the market growth.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/220700

Ultrasonic testing segment dominated the global market. Radiography is identified as one of the emerging NDT method and is anticipated to witness major technological innovations over the next decade. The power generation segment has accounted for largest share of the non-destructive testing equipment market in 2014. Increasing number of nuclear power plants and the subsequent increasing demand for machines used in power generation plants are the major factors driving this growth. Oil and gas segment was the second largest vertical segment in global market. North America was the largest regional segment driven by huge investments in energy verticals. Europe is the second largest market, mainly due to growth in automotive industry and rising demand for modernization of the oil and gas sectors. The Asia-Pacific region and the rest of the word (ROW) are also considered as promising markets, with favourable investments across China, Japan, India, and the Middle East.

Some of the key players in the market include Zetec Inc, Yxlon International GmbH, Sonotron, Sonatest Ltd, SGS S.A, Olympus Corporation, Nikon Metrology Inc, Mistras Group, Inc, Magnaflux Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Intertek Group PLC, General Electric, GE Measurement & Control, GE Inspection technologies, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Fischer Technology Inc, Eddyfi NDT Inc, Dr. Foerster, Bosello High Technology S.R.L and Ashtead Technology, Inc.

Testing methods Covered:

Contact methods

Eddy Current Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Electromagnetic testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Ultrasonic Testing (UT)

Non-contact methods

Radiographic Testing (RT)

Shearography

Thermography

Visual Testing

Other Testing methods

Terahertz Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Optical Microscopic Testing

Near Infrared Spectroscopy

Acoustic Emission Testing

Infrared and Thermal Testing





Verticals Covered:

Power generation

Wind Turbines

Solar Power

Fossil Fuel Energy

Oil & gas

Transmission Pipeline

Subsea Pipelines

Storage Tanks

Refining

Medical and Health

Manufacturing

Government Infrastructure & Public Safety

Railways

Military and Defense

Bridges and Tunnels

Border Crossing

Airport Security

Automotive

Aerospace

Material Analysis

Composite Airframe Manufacturing

Aircraft Maintenance

Aircraft Engine Part Production

Infrastructure

Other Verticals

Plastic and Polymer

Process Industry

Marine

Petrochemical and pipe

Educational Institutions

Mining Industry

Applications Covered:

Stress & Structure Analysis

Physical Property Determination

Leak Detection

Flaw Detection

Estimation of Physical Properties

Dimensional Measurement

Chemical Composition Determination

Corrosion Resistance Testing

Plasma Emission Spectrography

Other Applications

Techniques Covered:

Surface Examination

Volumetric Examination

Condition Monitoring

Integrity Examination

Other Non-Destructive Techniques

Services Covered:

Training Services

Inspection Services

Visual Inspection Services

Ultrasonic Inspection

Surface Inspection

Radiographic Inspection

Magnetic Particle Inspection

Liquid Penetrant Inspection

Eddy current Inspection

Advanced Eddy Current Inspection

Equipment Rental Services

Calibration Services

Other Services

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Egypt





What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/non-destructive-testing-equipment-global-market-outlook-2016-2022

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

n

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

n

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

n

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

n

5 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Testing method

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Contact methods

5.2.1 Eddy Current Testing

5.2.1.1 Remote Field Testing (RFT)

5.2.1.2 Eddy Current Array (ECA)

5.2.1.3 Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM)

5.2.2 Magnetic Particle Testing

5.2.3 Electromagnetic testing

5.2.4 Liquid Penetrant Testing

5.2.5 Ultrasonic Testing (UT)

5.2.5.1 Time-Of-Flight Diffraction (TOFD)

5.2.5.2 Straight Beam

5.2.5.3 Phased Array

5.2.5.4 Immersion Testing

5.2.5.5 Guided-Wave

5.2.5.6 Angle Beam

5.3 Non-contact methods

5.3.1 Radiographic Testing (RT)

5.3.1.1 X-Ray Testing

5.3.1.2 Gamma-Ray Testing

5.3.1.3 Film Radiography

5.3.1.4 Direct Radiography (Real-Time)

5.3.1.5 Computed Radiography

5.3.2 Shearography

5.3.3 Thermography

5.3.4 Visual Testing

5.4 Other Testing methods

5.4.1 Terahertz Imaging

5.4.1.1 Semiconductor & Electronics

5.4.1.2 Pharmaceutical

5.4.1.3 Aerospace

5.4.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.4.3 Optical Microscopic Testing

5.4.4 Near Infrared Spectroscopy

5.4.5 Acoustic Emission Testing

5.4.6 Infrared and Thermal Testing

n

6 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Vertical

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Power generation

6.2.1 Wind Turbines

6.2.2 Solar Power

6.2.3 Fossil Fuel Energy

6.3 Oil & gas

6.3.1 Transmission Pipeline

6.3.2 Subsea Pipelines

6.3.3 Storage Tanks

6.3.4 Refining

6.4 Medical and Health

6.5 Manufacturing

6.6 Government Infrastructure & Public Safety

6.6.1 Railways

6.6.2 Military and Defense

6.6.3 Bridges and Tunnels

6.6.4 Border Crossing

6.6.5 Airport Security

6.7 Automotive

6.8 Aerospace

6.8.1 Material Analysis

6.8.2 Composite Airframe Manufacturing

6.8.3 Aircraft Maintenance

6.8.4 Aircraft Engine Part Production

6.9 Infrastructure

6.10 Other Verticals

6.10.1 Plastic and Polymer

6.10.2 Process Industry

6.10.3 Marine

6.10.4 Petrochemical and pipe

6.10.5 Educational Institutions

6.10.6 Mining Industry

7 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Stress & Structure Analysis

7.3 Physical Property Determination

7.4 Leak Detection

7.5 Flaw Detection

7.6 Estimation of Physical Properties

7.7 Dimensional Measurement

7.8 Chemical Composition Determination

7.8.1 Corrosion Resistance Testing

7.8.2 Plasma Emission Spectrography

7.9 Other Applications

8 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Technique

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Surface Examination

8.3 Volumetric Examination

8.4 Condition Monitoring

8.5 Integrity Examination

8.6 Other Non-Destructive Techniques

9 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Service

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Training Services

9.3 Inspection Services

9.3.1 Visual Inspection Services

9.3.2 Ultrasonic Inspection

9.3.3 Surface Inspection

9.3.4 Radiographic Inspection

9.3.5 Magnetic Particle Inspection

9.3.6 Liquid Penetrant Inspection

9.3.7 Eddy current Inspection

9.3.8 Advanced Eddy Current Inspection

9.4 Equipment Rental Services

9.5 Calibration Services

9.6 Other Services

10 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 France

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 UK

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 Japan

10.3.2 China

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Rest of the World

10.4.1 Middle East

10.4.2 Brazil

10.4.3 Argentina

10.4.4 South Africa

10.4.5 Egypt

11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies

12 Company Profiling

12.1 Zetec Inc.

12.2 Yxlon International GmbH

12.3 Sonotron

12.4 Sonatest Ltd.

12.5 SGS S.A.

12.6 Olympus Corporation

12.7 Nikon Metrology Inc.

12.8 Mistras Group, Inc.

12.9 Magnaflux Corporation

12.10 KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

12.11 Intertek Group PLC

12.12 General Electric

12.13 GE Measurement & Control

12.14 GE Inspection technologies

12.15 Fujifilm Holding Corporation

12.16 Fischer Technology Inc.

12.17 Eddyfi NDT Inc.

12.18 Dr. Foerster

12.19 Bosello High Technology S.R.L.

12.20 Ashtead Technology, Inc.

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/220700

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/220700

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/220700