Non-Destructive Testing Equipment-Global Market Outlook (2016-2022)

Description
The Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market is valued at $6.1 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $13.8 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2015 to 2022. The major factors that are driving market growth are Government safety regulations for increasing demand to improve quality and longevity of the machines, quality control and user friendly software. Moreover, factors such as continuous advancement in electronics, automation and robotics, safety and reliable performance of the machines, and assured return on investment are also influencing the market growth. Lack of skilled technicians and high infrastructure cost are the factors restricting the market growth.
Ultrasonic testing segment dominated the global market. Radiography is identified as one of the emerging NDT method and is anticipated to witness major technological innovations over the next decade. The power generation segment has accounted for largest share of the non-destructive testing equipment market in 2014. Increasing number of nuclear power plants and the subsequent increasing demand for machines used in power generation plants are the major factors driving this growth. Oil and gas segment was the second largest vertical segment in global market. North America was the largest regional segment driven by huge investments in energy verticals. Europe is the second largest market, mainly due to growth in automotive industry and rising demand for modernization of the oil and gas sectors. The Asia-Pacific region and the rest of the word (ROW) are also considered as promising markets, with favourable investments across China, Japan, India, and the Middle East.
Some of the key players in the market include Zetec Inc, Yxlon International GmbH, Sonotron, Sonatest Ltd, SGS S.A, Olympus Corporation, Nikon Metrology Inc, Mistras Group, Inc, Magnaflux Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Intertek Group PLC, General Electric, GE Measurement & Control, GE Inspection technologies, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Fischer Technology Inc, Eddyfi NDT Inc, Dr. Foerster, Bosello High Technology S.R.L and Ashtead Technology, Inc.
Testing methods Covered:
Contact methods
Eddy Current Testing
Magnetic Particle Testing
Electromagnetic testing
Liquid Penetrant Testing
Ultrasonic Testing (UT)
Non-contact methods
Radiographic Testing (RT)
Shearography
Thermography
Visual Testing
Other Testing methods
Terahertz Imaging
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Optical Microscopic Testing
Near Infrared Spectroscopy
Acoustic Emission Testing
Infrared and Thermal Testing
\n
Verticals Covered:
Power generation
Wind Turbines
Solar Power
Fossil Fuel Energy
Oil & gas
Transmission Pipeline
Subsea Pipelines
Storage Tanks
Refining
Medical and Health
Manufacturing
Government Infrastructure & Public Safety
Railways
Military and Defense
Bridges and Tunnels
Border Crossing
Airport Security
Automotive
Aerospace
Material Analysis
Composite Airframe Manufacturing
Aircraft Maintenance
Aircraft Engine Part Production
Infrastructure
Other Verticals
Plastic and Polymer
Process Industry
Marine
Petrochemical and pipe
Educational Institutions
Mining Industry
Applications Covered:
Stress & Structure Analysis
Physical Property Determination
Leak Detection
Flaw Detection
Estimation of Physical Properties
Dimensional Measurement
Chemical Composition Determination
Corrosion Resistance Testing
Plasma Emission Spectrography
Other Applications
Techniques Covered:
Surface Examination
Volumetric Examination
Condition Monitoring
Integrity Examination
Other Non-Destructive Techniques
Services Covered:
Training Services
Inspection Services
Visual Inspection Services
Ultrasonic Inspection
Surface Inspection
Radiographic Inspection
Magnetic Particle Inspection
Liquid Penetrant Inspection
Eddy current Inspection
Advanced Eddy Current Inspection
Equipment Rental Services
Calibration Services
Other Services
Regions Covered:
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Egypt
\n
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
n
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
n
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
n
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
n
5 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Testing method
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Contact methods
5.2.1 Eddy Current Testing
5.2.1.1 Remote Field Testing (RFT)
5.2.1.2 Eddy Current Array (ECA)
5.2.1.3 Alternating Current Field Measurement (ACFM)
5.2.2 Magnetic Particle Testing
5.2.3 Electromagnetic testing
5.2.4 Liquid Penetrant Testing
5.2.5 Ultrasonic Testing (UT)
5.2.5.1 Time-Of-Flight Diffraction (TOFD)
5.2.5.2 Straight Beam
5.2.5.3 Phased Array
5.2.5.4 Immersion Testing
5.2.5.5 Guided-Wave
5.2.5.6 Angle Beam
5.3 Non-contact methods
5.3.1 Radiographic Testing (RT)
5.3.1.1 X-Ray Testing
5.3.1.2 Gamma-Ray Testing
5.3.1.3 Film Radiography
5.3.1.4 Direct Radiography (Real-Time)
5.3.1.5 Computed Radiography
5.3.2 Shearography
5.3.3 Thermography
5.3.4 Visual Testing
5.4 Other Testing methods
5.4.1 Terahertz Imaging
5.4.1.1 Semiconductor & Electronics
5.4.1.2 Pharmaceutical
5.4.1.3 Aerospace
5.4.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging
5.4.3 Optical Microscopic Testing
5.4.4 Near Infrared Spectroscopy
5.4.5 Acoustic Emission Testing
5.4.6 Infrared and Thermal Testing
n
6 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Vertical
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Power generation
6.2.1 Wind Turbines
6.2.2 Solar Power
6.2.3 Fossil Fuel Energy
6.3 Oil & gas
6.3.1 Transmission Pipeline
6.3.2 Subsea Pipelines
6.3.3 Storage Tanks
6.3.4 Refining
6.4 Medical and Health
6.5 Manufacturing
6.6 Government Infrastructure & Public Safety
6.6.1 Railways
6.6.2 Military and Defense
6.6.3 Bridges and Tunnels
6.6.4 Border Crossing
6.6.5 Airport Security
6.7 Automotive
6.8 Aerospace
6.8.1 Material Analysis
6.8.2 Composite Airframe Manufacturing
6.8.3 Aircraft Maintenance
6.8.4 Aircraft Engine Part Production
6.9 Infrastructure
6.10 Other Verticals
6.10.1 Plastic and Polymer
6.10.2 Process Industry
6.10.3 Marine
6.10.4 Petrochemical and pipe
6.10.5 Educational Institutions
6.10.6 Mining Industry
7 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Stress & Structure Analysis
7.3 Physical Property Determination
7.4 Leak Detection
7.5 Flaw Detection
7.6 Estimation of Physical Properties
7.7 Dimensional Measurement
7.8 Chemical Composition Determination
7.8.1 Corrosion Resistance Testing
7.8.2 Plasma Emission Spectrography
7.9 Other Applications
8 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Surface Examination
8.3 Volumetric Examination
8.4 Condition Monitoring
8.5 Integrity Examination
8.6 Other Non-Destructive Techniques
9 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Service
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Training Services
9.3 Inspection Services
9.3.1 Visual Inspection Services
9.3.2 Ultrasonic Inspection
9.3.3 Surface Inspection
9.3.4 Radiographic Inspection
9.3.5 Magnetic Particle Inspection
9.3.6 Liquid Penetrant Inspection
9.3.7 Eddy current Inspection
9.3.8 Advanced Eddy Current Inspection
9.4 Equipment Rental Services
9.5 Calibration Services
9.6 Other Services
10 Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 France
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 UK
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 Japan
10.3.2 China
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 Rest of the World
10.4.1 Middle East
10.4.2 Brazil
10.4.3 Argentina
10.4.4 South Africa
10.4.5 Egypt
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Zetec Inc.
12.2 Yxlon International GmbH
12.3 Sonotron
12.4 Sonatest Ltd.
12.5 SGS S.A.
12.6 Olympus Corporation
12.7 Nikon Metrology Inc.
12.8 Mistras Group, Inc.
12.9 Magnaflux Corporation
12.10 KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG
12.11 Intertek Group PLC
12.12 General Electric
12.13 GE Measurement & Control
12.14 GE Inspection technologies
12.15 Fujifilm Holding Corporation
12.16 Fischer Technology Inc.
12.17 Eddyfi NDT Inc.
12.18 Dr. Foerster
12.19 Bosello High Technology S.R.L.
12.20 Ashtead Technology, Inc.
