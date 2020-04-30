Non Destructive Market For Construction Industry Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers and Forecast 2027

Global Non Destructive Market for Construction Industry Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Non Destructive Market for Construction Industry Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global Non Destructive Market for Construction Industry Market

Global non-destructive market for construction industry market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement and rising awareness about the benefits of NDT is the factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global non-destructive market for construction industry market are Acuren, Applus+, FLIR Systems, Inc, Intertek Group plc, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, ROSEN Group., Ashtead Technology Ltd, James Fisher and Sons plc, Zetec, Inc., SGS SA, Element Materials Technology, LISMAR, Inc., Intertek Group plc, GraFitz Group Network, Calumet Testing Services., Buehler, Gravitech Inspection Services, TEST ENGINEERING Ltd., Buffalo Inspection Services Inc., EnerMech.,among others.

This report studies Global Non Destructive Market for Construction Industry Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Non Destructive Market for Construction Industry Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Non Destructive Market for Construction Industry Market By Type (Services, Equipment), Testing Technology (Radiography Testing, Ultrasonic Testing, Magnetic Particle Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing, Visual Inspection Testing, Acoustic Emission Testing, Thermography Testing, Laser Scanning Testing, Other), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Non Destructive Market for Construction Industry Market

Non- destructive testing is a set of techniques which are used to analyse the component, materials and system without creating damage. Different technologies such as x- rays, radiography, radiation and other are used to detect the any fault. They make sure that they won’t damage the product while examination. The main function of the NDT is to detect internal and external imperfections, determine the material properties and measure geometric characteristics.

Market Drivers:

Growing construction industry will drive the market growth

Strict regulations mandating safety standards will also enhance the growth of this market

Growing urbanization and industrialization will also contribute as a factor for this market growth

Technological advancement in the NDT sector also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled and trained professional will restrict the market growth

Rising complexity associated with the NDT processes is also hindering the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2018, RSK Group announced the acquisition of Non Destructive Testing Services Ltd (NDT Services), and Copeland Wedge Associates. This acquisition will help the company to expand their civil and structural engineering abilities. With this they will also be able to serve their customer with pile testing and will help them to strengthen their position in the market

In November 2015, Intertek announced the acquisition of Professional Service Industries, Inc due to which Hi-Tech Testing Services, Inc. will be the part of the company’s industry service business line. This acquisition will help the company to complete their high quality technical services and strengthen their position in the market

Competitive Analysis

Global non-destructive market for construction industry market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of non-destructive market for construction industry market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

