Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Application, Trends, Growth, Industry Demand, and Forecast 2020-2023

Overview: Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is the massively parallel sequencing technology that has revolutionized the biological sciences. With its ultra-high throughput, scalability, and speed, NGS enables researchers to perform a wide variety of applications and study biological systems at a level never before possible. Illumina, Pacific Biosciences of California, Thermo Fisher scientific and Oxford Nanopore technology offers next-generation sequencing instruments based on different technologies such as Reversible terminator sequencing, Sequencing by ligation, Single-molecule, real-time sequencing (SMRT), ion semiconductor sequencing technology and Nanopore sequencing technology respectively. Wide range of diagnostic applications, continuous technology advancements are making it more efficient and user-friendly, but the complications associated with data storage and lack of skilled professional are some of the factors which may hamper growth to an extent.

Market Analysis: The “Global Next-Generation Sequencing market” is estimated to witness a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period 2018–2024. The global market is analyzed based on five segments – Technology, Products, Application, End-users and regions.

Regional Analysis: The regions covered in the report are the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is the major shareholder in the global next-generation sequencing market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at high CAGR during the forecasted period due to increasing funding for healthcare research, growing patient pool, and increasing healthcare expenditure. The markets in emerging counties such as, India, China and Brazil are expected to grow at a rapid pace for next five years.

Technology Analysis: The next-generation sequencing market by technology is segmented into reversible terminator sequencing, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, single molecule real-time sequencing, nanopore sequencing and others. Reversible terminator sequencing occupied a major market share in 2017 and is expected to remain same during the forecasted period.

Product Analysis: The market by product type is segmented into instruments, consumables and reagents and services. The services segment of the NGS market includes data analysis services and sequencing services. Among various application, consumables and reagents occupied the largest share in 2017, due to increased usage and need of consumables throughout the sample preparation, library construction, and various other pre-requisite steps of next-generation sequencing.

Application Analysis: The market by application is segmented into diagnostics, biomarker discovery, drug discovery, agriculture and animal research and others. Diagnostics includes prenatal testing, cancer diagnostics, genetic screening, pre-implantation, HLA typing and various other clinical diagnostics applications. The diagnostics application occupied a major share in 2017, due to increasing usage of next-generation sequencing for disease diagnosis.

End-Users Analysis: The market by end-users is segmented into academic and research institutes, hospitals and clinics, biotech and pharma companies and others. Among various end-users of the NGS market, academic and research institutes occupied a major share in 2017.

Key Players: Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, Beijing Genomics Institute, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, DNASTAR, Inc., Biomatters Limited and other predominate and niche players.

Competitive Analysis: Currently the next-generation sequencing market is consolidated with few key companies due to the involvement of complicated technologies and the requirement of high capital investment. Sequencing based test may soon be regarded as the gold standard in the field of molecular diagnostics. The increase in the applications of NGS has made many biotechnological firms and diagnostic laboratories to invest heavily in this field by launching new products or acquiring other smaller firms or by collaboration. For instance, in August 2017, US based Illumina and Telegraph Hill Partners launched Verogen, Inc. to drive adoption of NGS in the global forensic genomics Market. In February 2018, Twist Bioscience entered the NGS sample prep market with the launch of its first target enrichment products. In March 2017, MedGenome launched NGS based liquid biopsy blood test “Oncotrack” for the diagnosis of cancer in India.

Benefits: The report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of Next-generation Sequencing in various therapeutic verticals and regions. With that, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, and vertical player’s initiatives. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact on the market growth. Additionally, the report gives the complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in the specific verticals to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

