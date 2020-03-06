Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis with Research Report 2020

Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Global Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Agilent Technologies, DNASTAR Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GATC Biotech AG, Illumina Inc., Macrogen Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc among others.

As per the scope of this report, NGS is a technology in which millions of DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallelization; this technique is also known as high throughput sequencing. The low cost, high accuracy and speed, and precise results even from low sample input are the main advantages NGS offers over Sanger’s sequencing method. NGS is, therefore, being used to execute various applications, such as biomarker discovery, oncology studies, personalized medicine, and agricultural and animal research, among others. Thus, the NGS market has transformed the genomics and molecular diagnostics landscape.

Key Market Trends:

Genetic Screening is the Segment Under Application that is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

In genetic screening, the NGS is highly useful in identifying monogenic diseases with locus heterogeneity, such as blindness, deafness, movement disorders, mitochondrial disease, hereditary cancers, etc. Therefore, NGS has a large number of varied applications through genetic screening in multiple disorders, but their affordability and availability in high-income and low-income countries may differ a lot. The entire genomes are being mapped at affordable costs. Thus, steady growth is expected in the forecast period.

The NGS is also emerging as a powerful promising pathogen-detection method for infectious-disease diagnostics. It helps in the identification and genomic characterization of bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses, without the need for prior knowledge of a specific pathogen, directly from clinical specimens. As the diseases caused by infections are increasing in the less-developed countries, the NGS-powered diagnosis of these infections has become the most promising method to detect these infectious diseases. The NGS also has applications in personalized medicine that has started becoming a reality and has been under application by various biotechnology companies.

The key insights of the Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

