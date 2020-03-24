NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) MARKET: 2020 GLOBAL INDUSTRY SIZE, SEGMENTS, REGIONAL OUTLOOK, DEVELOPMENT STATUS, KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST TO 2025

The Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is a dvancements in NGS platforms, declining NGS capital cost coupled with the decreasing cost of sequencing, and improving regulatory & reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests are the key factors driving the growth of the NGS market.

The demand for NGS has increased significantly owing to surge in NGS applications and rise in technological advancements in NGS. In addition, the growth in number of genome mapping programs throughout the world and increase in R&D investment drives the next generation sequencing market growth.

The complications associated with data storage and lack of skilled professional are some of the factors which may hamper growth to an extent.

The utilization of cloud computing in NGS for data management and untapped emerging economies are expected to provide new market opportunities to next generation sequencing manufacturers in the near future.

On the basis of application, the next-generation sequencing market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery, agricultural & animal research, and other applications. The diagnostics segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is attributed to the growing number of new cancer cases across the globe, favorable reimbursement scenario for NGS-based tests in the US

Based on product, the market is segmented into consumables, platforms, and services.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the NGS market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of North America is attributed to the increasing application of NGS in diagnostics and genomics research, development of NGS data analysis solutions, and availability of research funding in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (US), BGI (China), PerkinElmer (US), Agilent Technologies (US), QIAGEN N. V. (Germany), Macrogen Inc. (South Korea), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (UK), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg).

