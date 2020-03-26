Next Generation Sequencing Market Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth Overview and Forecast by 2025

Global Next Generation Sequencing market research gives point by point investigation and upcoming patterns of the Healthcare industry. Owing to the genuineness of the information and data, this Next Generation Sequencing market report is going to assist administrators, managers, academicians, examiners, and industry officials without a doubt. The study is empowered with Healthcare market patterns and along with that the fundamental answers are outlined by diagrams and tables, for a quick examination. The examination moreover covers both the current and prior ebb and flow market patterns, drivers and impediments depicted by the Healthcare market.Next Generation Sequencing market research report aims to highlight the upcoming capability and trends of the Healthcare business. The report additionally incorporates various topics that are going to prove valuable for specialists. Item types, programming, and market measurements and offer, fundamental industry drivers and requirements are included in this Next Generation Sequencing report. It examines the competitive scene, key players, extension shots, and regions. All this is achieved by employing research tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The next generation sequencing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The next generation sequencing market is estimated to reach US$ 26,501.25 Mn by 2025.

Next generation sequencing (NGS) is the technology which is used to align millions of small fragments of DNA simultaneously that are capable of processing multiple DNA sequences in parallel. The arrival of rapid DNA sequencing methods has significantly enhanced biological and medical research and discovery. The demand for next generation sequencing technology has been increasing widely due to the rise in genetic tests. The availability of next generation sequencing at low cost, technological advancements and high prevalence of cancer cases during the previous years. Also, the companies operating the next generation sequencing market have been investing substantial time and amount in research and development activities, through which better technologies can be introduced in the market.

Key Competitors In Market are

The major players operating in the market of next generation sequencing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, PerkinElmer, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beijing Genomics Institute, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen N.V., Macrogen, Inc., and Illumina, Inc. among others

MARKET SCOPE

The next generation sequencing market is witnessing a healthy growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. The companies operating in the market of next generation sequencing provide their products and services for applications such as drug discovery, diagnosis, and precision medicine. With constant R&D activities, the companies have been focusing towards developing advanced techniques in next generation sequencing that can be useful for end users such as hospitals & clinics, academic institutions, etc. Various players have been upgrading their product portfolio by applying for approvals. With expansion activities, companies are focusing towards strengthening their customer base by providing services to varied applications.

Market segmentation:

Next Generation Sequencing Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Platforms, Services, Consumables); Service (Genome Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, Re-sequencing & Targeted Sequencing, Other Sequencing Technologies); Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine, Other Applications); & End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End Users)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

