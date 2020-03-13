Next Generation Firewall Market by Top Leading Companies Cisco Systems, Barracuda Networks, Hillstone Networks, Juniper Networks, Fortinet, Zscaler

The Next Generation Firewall Market 2020 Industry is third generation firewall technology to perform traditional firewall functions along with advanced network device filtering such as application firewall utilizing deep packet inspection (DPI), an intrusion prevention system (IPS).

Key players profiled in the report includes: Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Barracuda Networks, Inc., Hillstone Networks, Juniper Networks, Fortinet, Inc., SonicWall Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Forcepoint LLC.

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the markets includes, increasing IoT trend, increasing internal and external threats, high functionalities of the NGFW solutions. However, high cost of systems and high adoption of UTM solution in SMEs and SOHO’s may hamper the growth of the market.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global Next Generation Firewall market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global Next Generation Firewall market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global Next Generation Firewall market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue.

Target Audience:

Next Generation Firewall Vendors

Cyber Security Providers

Associations and Industry Bodies.

The next generation firewall market is primarily segmented based on component, by type, by organization size, by industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the market is divided into:

Solution

Services

Others

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Hardware

Virtual

Cloud Based

Others

Based on organization size, the market is divided into:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Others

Based on Industry Vertical, the market is divided into:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government & Public Utilities

Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Service Providers

Software Developers.

