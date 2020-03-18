Next Gen Memory Market Expected to Reach US$ 26.57 Bn by 2027 – Advanced Micro Devices, Cypress Semiconductor, Fujitsu, Intel

The global next gen memory market accounted to US$ 2.78 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 26.57 Bn by 2027.

APAC was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Presence of some of the leading manufactures such as Fujitsu, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Toshiba Corporation, and others has fueled the developments in the next gen memory market in the region. China and India are the biggest catalysts of growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Further, countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and others are pacing up in the next gen memory market.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000339/

Market Insights

Increasing need for advanced features gaining significant traction from various industries

The rapidly expanding technology development coupled with humongous production of data has critically increased the demand of memories that are not only capable of handling large data efficiently but are also cost-effective and scalable. The next gen memory is something that fits into almost all these demands of the end-users. These type of memory technology offers relatively exclusive benefits to the industry players as they use less power and operate much faster than the already existing memory technologies. Apart from its speed and sustainability, the next gen memories are also non-volatile, offer better endurance, have erased –free functions and are bit-alterable. With so many advancements the, next-generation memory has already taken a prime space in the memory market by mooning over other traditional memory technologies.

Rising penetration of IoT technology to accelerate the demand for next gen memories

The vision for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry-wide foresees the installation of an abundance of connected devices into the global network. Such terrific growth in the installation of connected technologies has resulted in critical memory challenge for the IoT, which are being addressed by innovative memory technologies. As the next gen memories provide non-volatility, monolithic integration, low voltage operations, higher capacities and faster read and write times, their demand to support the efficient functioning of IoT network is anticipated to increase in the coming years notably.

Segment by Type Insights

The global next gen memory market is segmented on basis of type as volatile and non-volatile memory. Volatile memory comprises the advanced memory technologies including high bandwidth memory (HBM) and hybrid memory cube (HMC). On the other hand, non-volatile next-gen memory includes ferroelectric random access memory (FRAM), magnetic random access memory (MRAM), resistive random access memory (ReRAM), Phase-Change Memory (PCM), Nano RAM, and others. The global next gen memory market by type was led by non-volatile segment in the year 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The proliferation of IoT, smart nation applications and service digital economies generate huge data which need to store and analyse efficiently to improve society lifestyle and also businesses. Current data store and data analysis are based on traditional storage and computing hierarchy: storing data on hard disk or SSD and analysing data in volatile DRAM. Real time data analysis or low latency, high speed transaction is difficult to achieve for traditional system because data has to be ingested from the much slower disk or SSD to volatile memory.

Segment By Application Insights

The next gen memory market is categorized on basis of various application such as consumer electronics, industrial, automotive & transportation, enterprise storage, military & aerospace, healthcare, IT & telecom, and others. The global next gen memory market by application was led by consumer electronics segment in the year 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The consumer devices are becoming smarter with the ongoing technological advancements. The AI-enabled applications have stoked the demand for cheaper & bigger storage and faster processors. The next gen memory market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, as the need for high-end memory requirement is expected to rise exponentially, propelled heavily by the consumer interest.

Strategic Insights

New market initiatives was observed as the most adopted strategy in global next gen memory market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2018: Intel Corporation partnered with Micron Technology, Inc. to complete joint development for the second generation of 3D XPoint technology which is a non-volatile memory with dramatically lower latency and exponentially greater endurance than NAND memory at the Intel-Micron Flash Technologies (IMFT) facility in Lehi, Utah.



2018: NXP Semiconductors signed a pact with Tata Consultancy Services to work together on unique solutions for automotive, security and IoT industries.



2018: Cypress Semiconductor Corp. expanded its collaboration with Bosch Automotive to offer its automotive-grade Serial NOR Flash memories for Bosch’s next-generation video-based ADAS, thus facilitating robust performance even at temperatures up to 125°c with highest reliability.

Ask For Discount at

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000339/

GLOBAL NEXT GEN MEMORY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Next gen memory Market – By Type

Volatile Memory

Non-Volatile Memory FRAM MRAM ReRAM Phase-Change Memory Nano RAM Others



Global Next gen memory Market – By Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Enterprise Storage

Military & Aerospace

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Others

Global Next Gen Memory Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



Next Gen Memory Market – Company Profiles

Advanced Micro Devices

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Intel Corporation

Microchip Technology

Micron Technology, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Samsung Electronics

SK Hynix

Toshiba Corporation

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]