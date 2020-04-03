Newborn Screening Market 2019 Analysis, Business Revenue Forecast, Size, Leading Competitors and Growth Trends ? 2026

The latest Newborn Screening Market report provides readers with a deeper understanding of potential target consumers to create a lucrative marketing strategy for the 2019-2027 forecast period. For entrepreneurs seeking information about potential customers, it will be particularly helpful. Selective statements provided by leading vendors would allow entrepreneurs to gain a deeper understanding of the local market and prospective customers.

The global Newborn Screening Market is comprehensively profiled in the report, including a detailed study of the market’s key drivers and restraints, major market players, and leading segments.

KEY INSIGHTS

Growth in the global newborn screening market is expected to be driven by the increasing dominance of diseases in newborn such as congenital anomalies, respiratory distress syndrome, neonatal infection, etc. which has led to the increased adoption of newborn screening equipment to diagnose fatal diseases in newborn babies. By the end of the forecast years of 2019-2027, the market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 13.56%.

Market Insights

The global newborn screening market is segmented on the basis of test type, technology, and products. The test type segments include a dry blood spot test, hearing screen test, and critical congenital heart disease (CCHD) test.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is assessed that approximately 303,000 newborns die within the first 4 weeks due to congenital anomalies every year. The primary factors responsible for the increasing prevalence of newborn diseases is increasing the market value globally.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Regional segmentation of the market is done into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world. APAC market is expected to showcase the fastest growth over the forecast period 2019-2027 owing to the increasing birth rate, government programs supporting newborn screening, increasing prevalence of diseases in newborn babies, and increasing incidence of birth defects

However, the North American market continues to dominate in terms of the total revenue generated. U.S and Canada are the significant markets in this region. Compensatory rules & regulations of the newborn screening market in the United States are majorly contributing to the marketïs progress.

Competitive Insights

Companies like Zentech S.A., Waters Corporation, Biotek Instruments Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Sciex, Natus Medical Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Medtronic Plc , Trivitron Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, Neogen Labs Pvt. Ltd., GE Healthcare Limited, , Masimo Corporation , and PerkinElmer Inc. are mentioned in the report.

The Newborn Screening Market report has been established by professional players having profound learning, knowledge, attention to assist every organization during this business to accomplish their favored market position. The report provides showcase investigation up to 2027.

Recent research is being performed on the Global Newborn Screening Market, covering various industry organizations from different geographies. The research bridges and predicts the historical data from 2019-2027. A separate chapter on key players was also included in the report, along with the company profile.

