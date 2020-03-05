Newborn Screening Instruments Market Growth Outlook and Future Scope 2025 | Perkinelmer, Medtronic, Waters, GE Healthcare, AB Sciex

Global Newborn Screening Instruments Market, delivering a must-read report for industry stakeholders wanting to understand the strategic landscape of this burgeoning sector. Readers will find an in-depth analysis of the Newborn Screening Instruments market and how it will impact existing traditional markets, as well as insights into future development and opportunities across the globe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Newborn Screening Instruments market will register a 8.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $765.7 million by 2025, from $544 million in 2019.

Key Players:

Perkinelmer, Medtronic, Waters, GE Healthcare, AB Sciex, Natus Medical, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Trivitron Healthcare, Masimo, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of Newborn Screening Instruments industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among Newborn Screening Instruments players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Market Overview

Newborn screening is the practice of testing every newborn for certain harmful or potentially fatal disorder that isn’t otherwise apparent at birth. The classification of newborn screening instruments includes disorder screening, hearing screening and pulse oximetry screening, and the revenue proportion of disorder screening in 2017 is about 64%.

Newborn Screening Instruments is widely used for Hearing Screening Test, CCHD Test, Dry Blood Spot Test and other. The most proportion of Newborn Screening Instruments is used in Dry Blood Spot Test and the proportion in 2017 is about 46%.

North America is the largest supplier of Newborn Screening Instruments, with a revenue market share nearly 63% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Newborn Screening Instruments Media, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26% in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.

Newborn Screening Instruments Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

Disorder Screening

Hearing Screening

Pulse Oximetry Screening

Market Segmented by Applications:

Hearing Screening Test

CCHD Test

Dry Blood Spot Test

Other

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

The report also analyzed the evolution of industry trends. Several macroeconomic factors such as Gross domestic product (GDP) and the increasing inflation rate is expected to affect directly or indirectly in the development of the industry.

