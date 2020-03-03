Newborn Genetic Testing Market Overview up to 2027 – Topmost Players like Abbott,Quest Diagnostics Incorporated,Ravgen,Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. | by TIP

The Insight Partners’ report on the Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market aims at developing a better understanding of the Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing industry through qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key market parameters.

Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Disease Indication and End User. The Global Prenatal and Newborn Genetic Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 11,204.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,034.4 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

On basis of product, the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market was segmented into screening and diagnostics. In 2018, the screening segment held the largest market share of 59.1% of the prenatal and newborn genetic testing market, by product. Moreover, the same segment is also expected to witness the highest CAGR over the coming years owing to the factors such as increasing number of pregnant females adopting prenatal screening, increased mandatory regulations for newborn screening tests and others. Moreover, screens are the first line tests that pregnant and newborn undergo that also adds up to the major share of the market and its dominance in the global market.

Abbott Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Ravgen Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Illumina, Inc. F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd. Qiagen Berry Gene PerkinElmer, Inc. Natera, Inc. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom)

Key factors driving the growth of the market are a high prevalence of genetic diseases in infants, support from government to promote prenatal and newborn genetic test, and increase the birth rate in various countries across the globe. On the other hand, emerging market in developing countries is likely to offer growth opportunities that are operating in the global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market.

Strategic Insights

Product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions were observed as the most adopted strategy in global prenatal and newborn genetic testing market industry. For instance, in June 2019, Illumina introduced VeriSeq NIPT Solution v2, a CE-IVD, next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based approach to noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT). The comprehensive automated solution allows laboratories to screen for a broader range of chromosomal and sub-chromosomal conditions associated with birth defects and adverse pregnancy outcomes than the standard NIPT menu. Moreover, in April 2019, Abbott acquired Alere, a diagnostic device and service provider for $5.3 billion. Alere offers products like Alere Actim PROM, a test which used to diagnose the rupture of fetal membranes in pregnant women. Thus enhancing Abbott’s prenatal product portfolio.

