New Trends Heliport Market (2020-2025) Size, Status, Analysis By Applications, By Key Countries and Competitive Landscape

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Heliport including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Heliport investments from 2020 till 2025.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Heliport Systems, Inc., Aluminium Offshore Pte Ltd, FEC Heliports, BNN Aviation, Helipad Company, Technokontrol Technologies, Helitecnica.

Scope of the Report

The heliport market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 1.5% during the forecast period.

– The increased use of helicopters for VIP transport and tourism has increased in regions of the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, China, and India among others. This has increased the emphasis on the construction of new heliports in these regions to support these services.

– The upcoming oil and gas exploration and production projects in the Mediterranean, Guyana, and East Africa are expected to be relatively new and attractive markets for offshore helicopter services. Such projects are anticipated to open future market opportunities for heliport construction.

– The market holds less barriers for new entrants as any established construction company can venture into this market.

A heliport is an area of land, water, or structure that is used (or intended to be used) for the landing and take-off of helicopters and includes its buildings and facilities like MRO facilities, hanger, etc. The market study includes the construction of new heliports for various applications like VIP transport, medical emergency, and offshore purposes.

Market Scenario

General Aviation to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

General Aviation is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increasing helicopter services for VIP transportation, personal transportation, and tourism. With increasing tourism and personal transportation through helicopters, there is an increasing demand for rooftop heliports being constructed on the skyscrapers. For instance, earlier in 2015, 20 high-rise buildings were given clearance to have helipads for commercial and personal use. Such approvals support the growth of the helicopter services in the region, which resulted in the launch of heli-taxi services by Thumby Aviation in the city connecting Electronic City to Bangalore International Airport in March 2018. Similar services were also launched in the United States and in some of the European countries. With the growing demand for such services, the demand for rooftop heliports is increasing, thereby boosting the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

