New study: Healthcare Facilities Management Market to witness an outstanding growth by 2025

The Healthcare facilities management is a professional management authority which mainly focuses on the delivery of services & support system to different healthcare organizations. Healthcare has become one of the leading sectors, owing to the increasing number of patients and healthcare expenditure by public as well as private players in healthcare systems. The Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market was worth 223.61 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 493.40 Billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 11.97% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

The North America region is expected to lead the Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market, due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and growth in healthcare spending in the region. The Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with highest growth rate due to the factors, such as the increase in disposable income, rising health awareness,

Drivers vs. Constraints

The increasing development in cloud-based systems, rising use of IoT, growing disposable income are the reasons which fuel the growth of Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market.

The lack of technical experts is the reason which restrains the growth of this market.

Industry Structure and Updates

In January 2017, Aramark has acquired AmeriPride Service Inc., which enabled Aramark to enhance its customer service.