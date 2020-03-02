New Study Focusing on Healthcare Staffing Market Business Opportunity to 2027- Top Companies AMN Healthcare, CHG Management, Almost Family, Team Health

Healthcare staffing refers to services person, firm, corporation, partnership, or other business entity engaged in the business of providing or referring nursing personnel, to a health care facility or agency, or to an individual, for the purpose of rendering temporary nursing services.

High demand of healthcare based services and shortage of experienced staff leading to higher adoption of workforce solutions is expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare staffing market during the forecast period. Moreover, innovation and development of healthcare IT industry in emerging nations are anticipated to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the healthcare staffing market.

Envisions Healthcare Corporation, AMN Healthcare, CHG Management, Inc., Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., Cross Country Healthcare, inVentiv Health, Almost Family, Team Health Holdings, Inc., Adecco Group, and Healthcare Staffing Services.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Healthcare Staffing Market Landscape

Part 04: Healthcare Staffing Market Sizing

Part 05: Healthcare Staffing Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

