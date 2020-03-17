New Research Report on Personal Mobility Devices Market 2027 with Top Key Players like Performance Health, Rollz International, Kaye Products, Inc.

Personal Mobility Devices Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The Personal Mobility Devices Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Major Key Players:

Carex Health Brands

Mobility+Designed, LLC

WHILL Inc.

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Invacare Corporation.

Mobility Freedom, Inc.

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Performance Health

Rollz International

Kaye Products, Inc.

Personal mobility devices is a device that enables the individual’s transportation. The mobility devices includes wheel chairs, walkers, rollators among the other mobility devices. Personal mobility devices enables freedom to patients, old age people from depending on others for the transportation.

The growth of the personal mobility devices market is driven due to the factors such as increase in the number of individuals who have temporary medical problems, advanced mobility devices which have features which includes devices powered by batteries, fuel, or other engines designed solely for use by individuals. The advancement in the technology has opened up the opportunities for the players to introduce more mobility devices for the growth of personal mobility devices. For instance, TOPRO has a product known Segway’s Personal Transporter, specially designed for the Alzheimer’s patients.

