New Research Report on Pain Management Drugs Market 2027 with Top Key Players like Mallinckrodt Plc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc.

An unpleasant sensory and emotional experience caused due to tissue damage is called as pain. Pain is caused due to injury and diseases such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis, stomach ulcer and cancer. Pain can be acute pain or chronic pain. Chronic pain is caused due to aging conditions of body parts such as bone, joints and nerve damage whereas acute pain cased due to sudden onset of pain. Pain can be managed by using drugs to reduce the symptoms or treat pain. Pain relieving drugs such as Opioids acts through variety of physiological mechanism. Opioids are narcotic pain medications, usually used for acute pain, such as pain after surgery. Examples of pain management opioids are Morphine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Codeine.

The rising number of people suffering from chronic pain, rising geriatric population, innovation in novel drug delivery system such as prefilled injectable dosage are few major factors driving the pain management drugs market. However there are few factors that may affect the pain management drugs market negatively which include increase in generic drugs completion, availability of pain relieving substitutes and patent expiration of blockbuster drugs.

Leading Pain Management Drugs Market Players:

Abbott Laboratories Endo Health Solutions AstraZeneca Plc. Eli Lilly & Company GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Johnson & Johnson Teva Pharmaceuticals Mallinckrodt Plc. Novartis AG Merck & Co. Inc. Purdue Pharma LP Pfizer Inc.

Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The Pain Management Drugs Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, Pain Management Drugs Market key players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

