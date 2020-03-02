New report shares details about the Precision Forestry Market 2017 – 2025

Precision Forestry Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Precision Forestry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Precision Forestry in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Forest Products

The extraction and acquisition of products gathered from the forests also come under the domain of precision forestry. These products including sandalwood and hay are in great demand across the world. Hence, the global precision forestry market has been expanding at a stellar pace in recent times.

Deployment of Advanced Surveillance Technologies

The growth of the global precision forestry market largely hinges onto the deployment of improved software and hardware technologies in forest management. Hence, the use of GPS and surveillance technologies in forest management has aided market growth.

Global Precision Forestry Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global precision forestry market has been segmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The precision forestry market in Asia Pacific is growing due to the presence of expansive forests in the region.

The global precision forestry market is segmented on the basis of the following parameters:

Technology

CTL

Geospatial

Fire Detection

Application

Harvesting

Silviculture and Fire Management

Inventory and Logistics

Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

