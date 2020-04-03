New report shares details about the Plano Sunglasses Market by 2025

Plano Sunglasses Market: Overview

The plano glasses are non-prescription lenses which are mainly used to protect the eye from unsafe ultra-violet rays. These plano sunglasses are not used for vision correction. Scientific studies have recognized that over exposure to harmful ultra-violet rays may damage the human eyes and may lead to some vision disorders. The overexposure to solar radiation may risk to the molecular degeneration, this risk can be tackled by using plano sunglasses. The major revenue in plano sunglasses market is generated by the sale of high-end products. The global plano sunglasses market has huge opportunity during the forecast period and hence major player in this market are focusing on increasing and developing their distribution channel globally.

Plano Sunglasses Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global plano sunglasses market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the growing awareness about the safety and protection of eyes and increasing global population. The changing lifestyle, demand for fashionable sunglasses and the availability of technologically advanced products in urban areas are some of the important factors which are expected to drive the global plano sunglasses market over the forecast period. One of the prime restraining factors for the global plano sunglasses market is the vast majority of the population is affected by the visual deficiencies such as myopia and hyper myopia. Among this population, a large percentage of people rely on the use of spectacles which in turn unfavorably affects the demand for plano sunglasses. In addition to this, to serve both the purposes of vision correction and sufficient protection of eyes, prescription sunglasses are used. However, the increasing adoption of contact lenses and improvement in permanent vision correction methods are expected to reduce the impact of this restraint over the forecast period. For instance, the growing demand for LASIK (Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis), which is nothing but a surgical procedure used to reduce dependency on eyeglasses or contact lenses is anticipated to affect favorably to the global plano sunglasses market over the forecast period. The growth in purchasing power of the end users and increasing wearer base is likely to fuel the growth of plano sunglasses market.

The global plano sunglasses market can be segmented on the basis of product type as polarized and non-polarized. Normal non-polarized sunglasses are used to reduce the amount of visible light entering the eye. Polarized plano sunglasses are used to improve visual sharpness and enhance vision. The end user across the globe are gaining awareness about the protection of their eyes and hence opting for polarized plano sunglasses despite their high selling value.

Plano Sunglasses Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type,

Polarized

Non-Polarized

On the basis of Material Type,

Polycarbonate

CR-39

Polyurethane

Plano Sunglasses Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Plano Sunglasses Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America and Western Europe contribute for more than half of the global plano sunglasses market together. The high affordability limits of the end users and the presence of key market players in these regions are expected to drive the growth of plano sunglasses over the forecast period. The demand for premium sunglasses from countries such as Italy and Spain are projected to drive the plano sunglasses market in Western Europe region. The presence of small unorganized players in developing countries like India and China is projected to hamper the revenues of key players operating in this market.

Plano Sunglasses Market: Key Players

Luxottica Group S.p.A.

Safilo Group S.p.A.

Marcolin Eyewear

Marchon Eyewear

Charmant Group

De Rigo S.p.A.

Persol

Oakley Ray-Ban

Vogue Eyewear

