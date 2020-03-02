New report: PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market forecast to 2026

PEGylation is the process of covalent and non-covalent attachment of polyethylene glycol polymer chains to molecules, such as a drug, therapeutic protein, or vesicle. PEGylated protein therapeutics market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented as colony stimulating factor, interferon, erythropoietin (EPO), recombinant factor VIII, monoclonal antibody, enzyme, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized as cancer, autoimmune disease, hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, hemophilia, gastrointestinal disorder, and others.

Rise in number of chronic diseases, and presence of strong pipeline drugs is the major factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, PEGylated molecules offer some advantages, such as extended half-life, reduced toxicity, lower immunogenicity, and increase in proteolytic protection, that further support the market growth.

On the other side, higher process cost associated with PEGylation and patent expiry of certain drugs are projected to hinder the market growth.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Biogen, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Horizon Pharma plc.

Leadiant Biosciences S.p.A.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc..

Colony Stimulating Factor

Interferon

Erythropoietin (EPO)

Recombinant Factor VIII

Monoclonal Antibody

Enzyme

Other Product Types

Cancer

Autoimmune Disease

Hepatitis

Multiple Sclerosis

Hemophilia

Gastrointestinal Disorder

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, and regional, product type & application market size and their forecast from 2020-2026

Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, product type and application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Identification of the key patents filed in the field of PEGylated Protein Therapeutics equipment and other related technologies.

Target Audience:

PEGylated Protein Therapeutics providers

Traders, Importer and Exporter

Raw material suppliers and distributors

Research and consulting firms

Government and research organizations

Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity Types, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the

Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Component Supplier

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institute

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market — Industry Outlook

4 PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market By End User

5 PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Type

6 PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

