New Report on Textile Dyes Market 2020-2027 Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities, Focusing on Top Players Atul Ltd, Colorant Ltd, Eksoy Chemicals

Textile Dye is a dyeing process that is applied on the textile products such as yarns, fabrics and fibers. Organic dyes and the pigments offers a wide range of textile dye classes and pigment dispersions for all the fibers. The dye contains a special solution that has coloring and chemical material, and it also uses various processes of coloring including continuous, semi-continuous and batch processing. Textile dyes are used in a wide range of businesses, cloth manufacturing processes etc. The textile dyes has a wide range of applications such as: accessories, household, automotive and technical textile industries for yarn dyeing, garment dyeing and others.

Top Key Players:

– Archroma Management GmbH

– Atul Ltd

– Colorant Ltd

– Eksoy Chemicals

– Huntsman International LLC

– Jay Chemical Industries Ltd

– Kiri Industries Limited

– LANXESS

– Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC

– Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co.,Ltd.-Lonsen-

The increasing demand for colored textiles and fibers is one of the driving factors of the textile dyes in the global market. Additionally, the market for textile dyes is driven by the rising demand for decorative home furnishing goods, the emergence of environmentally friendly dyes needed by the textile industries, and the growth of packaging industries requiring large textile colors is also driving the market. However, the increase in environmental pollution caused by toxic substances such as lead, arsenic and heavy metals in dyes has had a harmful impact on the industry and has also led to strict and rigorous regulation’s development.

