New Report on Cold-pressed Juice Market by 2026 with Top Key Players like Naked Juice Company, Hain BluePrint Inc., Evolution Fresh, Suja Life, LLC

Cold pressed juices are increasingly growing in popularity worldwide. They are made by pressing, or “masticating” juice from vegetables and fruits. These juices are not only safe to drink a few weeks after being packed, but they contain high amounts of nutrients too. In the extraction of cold pressed juices, a juicer that works on a hydraulic press that squeezes juice from fruits or vegetables is used. After the juice is bottled and sealed, it is placed in a large chamber wherein a high amount of pressure is applied in order to inactivate pathogens.

Some of the Top companies Operating in Global Cold-pressed Juice Market are : Naked Juice Company, Hain BluePrint Inc., Evolution Fresh, Suja Life, LLC, Liquiteria, A. L. Hoogesteger Fresh Specialist, Parker’s Organic Juices Pty. Ltd., Florida Bottling Inc., Odwalla Inc., Juice Generation, Pressed Juicery, Rakyan Beverages Private Limited, Village Juicery Inc., Organic Press Juices Co. LLC, Kuka Juice LLC., The Cold Pressed Juicery, Greenhouse Juice Co., Drink Daily Greens LLC, Native Cold Pressed Juices, Plenish Cleanse.

Global Cold-pressed Juice Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Organic Juices

Conventional Juices

Segmentation by Application:

Supermarket

Beverage Shop

Online Sales

Table of Contents

Global Cold-pressed Juice Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Cold-pressed Juice Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Cold-pressed Juice Market Forecast

