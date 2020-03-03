New Report: Eye Testing Equipment Market to reach $3,914 million by 2025 | Carl Zeiss, Metall Zug AG (Haag Streit), Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co.

Comprehensive analysis of ‘Eye Testing Equipment market’ with detailed information of Product Types, Applications & Key Players such as Carl Zeiss, Metall Zug AG (Haag Streit), Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co., Ltd., Escalon, Novartis, Canon, Essilor, Heine Optotechnik, Luneau Technology .

The global eye testing equipment market was valued at $2,638 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,914 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. Ophthalmic diagnostic devices/eye testing equipment/optometry devices are used for detection and analysis of eye-related diseases such as refractive error, cataract, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. These diagnostic devices are of utmost importance to provide proper treatment to the patients to avoid further damage to the vision or loss of vision.

Considerable increase in the incidence of eye-associated disorders especially cataract and glaucoma across the globe has played a significant role in driving the growth of eye testing equipment market. Immediate treatment of people suffering from glaucoma is essential as glaucoma in severe cases may result in loss of vision permanently. This immediate attention is possible only when the patients undergo comprehensive eye examinations wherein eye testing devices are utilized for effective diagnosis. In addition, glaucoma is anticipated to be the leading cause of blindness among people in the age group of 60 years and above. Whereas, cataract is a condition wherein clouding of the lens occurs resulting in decreased vision, and its incidence has been on the rise over the years.

In the Eye Testing Equipment Market, Key Players:

Carl Zeiss, Metall Zug AG (Haag Streit), Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co., Ltd., Escalon, Novartis, Canon, Essilor, Heine Optotechnik, Luneau Technology

The Global Eye Testing Equipment Market is segmented into various sub-groups to understand the market scenario in detail, the Market Segmentation are as follows:

By Device

Slit Lamp

Biometer

Perimeter

Tonometer

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Fundus Camera

Autorefractor and Keratometer

Other Devices

By Application

General Examination

Glaucoma

Cataract

Other Applications

By End User

Hospital

Eye Clinic

Optometry Academic Institute

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Eye Testing Equipment industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Industrial Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Eye Testing Equipment market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Eye Testing Equipment report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Eye Testing Equipment Market have also been included in the study.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Regional split of the Global Eye Testing Equipment Market research report is as follows:

The market research study offers in-depth regional analysis along with the current market scenarios. The major regions analyzed in the study are:

Americas

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Chapters to display the Global Eye Testing Equipment Market:

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Eye Testing Equipment, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Eye Testing Equipment by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Eye Testing Equipment Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Eye Testing Equipment sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

