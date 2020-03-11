New Products from OroGold Cosmetics

If you’re looking for quality skin care that will improve the look and feel of your complexion after just oe use, look no further than OroGold Cosmetics. OroGold has a variety of masks, skin cleansers and specialized moisturizers that are designed to nourish the skin and reduce imperfections so you can have real confidence in your skin. The company has introduced several new products lately, and each product is tailored to the needs of skincare enthusiasts who want to look great, even without makeup.

One of the top new markets in the OroGold line is the 24K Skin Tone moisturizer. The product has an SPF of 30 to protect the skin from the harmful rays of the sun and prevent premature aging. This moisturizer is also lightweight and can easily be worn alone or under makeup. The 24K gold extracts in the product also make the skin look especially luminous.

Interested customers may also want to try the 24K Neck Duo Treatment. The treatment has two parts and is designed to care for the neck’s delicate skin. The Boosting Essence has retinyl palmitate to get rid of age spots and fine lines. The 24K Necklift Nutra Cream locks in moisture and has jojoba oil and shea butter to prevent wrinkles and dry spots.

Individuals who want to treat the delicate skin around the eyes can try the 24K 60-Second Eye Solution from OroGold Cosmetics. This product has gold and sodium hyaluronate to instantly hydrate and brighten the delicate skin around the eyes.

One of the things that make OroGold products so appealing is their ingredients. In addition to all skincare items being infused with 24K gold, OroGold also contains natural plant and herb extracts that soothe the skin and give the skin a naturally youthful appearance.

Surprisingly, water is one of the main ingredients in OroGold Cosmetics products. Nearly 2/3 of the human body consists of water. Adding water to skincare products helps to effectively nourish and moisturize the skin. Water also allows the additional ingredients in the product to evenly distribute across the skin. A number of plant extracts are hydrophilic, which means they work well with to produce a positive result. The water in OroGold items doesn’t dilute the other products or make them less effective; the ingredients are actually more powerful when working with the water in each skincare item.

Several botanical and plant extracts are often used in skin care items. The extracts are often more powerful than using the plants themselves since the phytochemicals and active compounds in the plant are concentrated.

Some of the ingredients you’ll find in OroGold Cosmetics include aloe, green tea extract, bearberry extract, marigold extract and olive extract. These ingredients work together to moisturize the skin, protect against free radicals and reduce inflammation. Plant extracts, along with the 24K gold featured in OroGold products, makes it easy to follow an effective skin regimen that leads to glowing skin.

