Neurosurgery Devices Market Expected to Grow With a Healthy Growth Rate of More Than 13.0% By 2026 – B. Braun Melsungen, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Nevro, Karl Storz, Abbott, Ackermann Instrumente, Adeor Medical, Hangzhou, Machida Endoscope

Neurosurgery Devices Market is valued approximately USD 6.46 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Neurosurgery devices are a type of medical device that helps in the prevention, surgical treatment and diagnosis of disorders associated with the nervous system, including the brain, peripheral nerves, spinal cord, and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system. Ongoing technological advancements in neurosurgery devices along with increasing prevalence of neurological diseases is one of the major factors responsible for high CAGR of the market. For instance, as per the Alzheimer’s association, it is estimated that 5.8 million Americans of all ages are surviving with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2019 and it is expected that this estimation would increase with approximately 14 million by 2050. Also, the prevalence of Parkinson’s is estimated to be approximately 6.2 million people worldwide in 2015, according to study of Global Burden of Disease 2015. Moreover, ongoing research into expanding applications of neuromodulation coupled with growing demand from emerging economies are the major factor that offers growth opportunities to the market over the forecast period. Additionally, growing investment to boost the treatment methods for neurological disease worldwide is also contributing towards the growth of global Neurosurgery Devices market. However, high cost of neuroendoscopy procedures and equipment is one of the major factors anticipated to restraining the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Neurosurgery Devices market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of revenue and market share owing to high prevalence of neurological disorders aided with the presence of a favorable reimbursement structure across the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing geriatric population in Japan and China and healthcare reforms and favorable government initiatives & investments in the region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Neuromodulation Devices

Neuroendoscopy Devices

By Application:

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Neuroendoscopy

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

