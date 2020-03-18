Neurostimulation Devices Industry By End-User Analysis (Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Medical Clinic) Growth And 2022 Forecast Report

The Business Research Company’s Neurostimulation Devices Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The neurostimulation devices market consists of sales of surgically or externally placed neurostimulators and related services. The neurostimulation devices are designed to deliver electrical stimulation to specific parts of the patient’s brain, spinal cord or peripheral nervous system for the treatment of various conditions such as chronic pain, movement disorders, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. The neurostimulation devices includes spinal cord stimulators, deep brain stimulators, sacral nerve stimulators, vagus nerve stimulators and cortical stimulators.

Rising geriatric population across the globe is driving the growth of the nerostimulation device industry. An increasing number of population is ageing and this geriatric population is falling prey to different neurobiological disorders. For instance, according to World Population Ageing Report, in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over globally, which is 13% of the total global population. According to the population reference bureau, the number of Americans ageing 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million in 2015 to over 98 million by 2060. According to the StastsCan, 2015, over 5.7 million Canadians have aged 65 and older, which was 16.1 % of Canadian population.

Neurostimulation Devices Market Segmentation

Neurostimulation Devices Market By Product:

Implantable Devices External Devices

Neurostimulation Devices Market By Application:

Pain Management Epilepsy Essential Tremor Urinary and Fecal Incontinence Depression Dystonia Gastroparesis Parkinson’s Disease

Neurostimulation Devices Market By End User:

Hospitals Rehabilitation Centers Medical Clinic

Regions Covered: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Neurostimulation Devices Market Characteristics Neurostimulation Devices Market Size And Growth Neurostimulation Devices Market Segmentation Neurostimulation Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Neurostimulation Devices Market China Neurostimulation Devices Market

……

Neurostimulation Devices Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Neurostimulation Devices Market Neurostimulation Devices Market Trends And Strategies Neurostimulation Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Neurostimulation Devices Market are

Medtronic

Cyberonics

Boston Scientific Corporation

St. Jude Medical

Nevro Corporation

