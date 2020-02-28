Neuromodulation Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Applications and Analysis 2027

Neuromodulation is the process of regulating the activity of nerves by controlling the physiological level of neurotransmitters. These modifications are brought about with the help of various devices or by drug infusion. These devices contain small electrodes that are placed on the spinal cord, brain or the peripheral nerves. Neurological disorders such as, cerebrovascular diseases, Alzheimer disease and Parkinson’s disease affect the neurological functioning of the body and hence can be treated with the help of neuromodulation.

Rising cases of neurological disorders and growth in the geriatric population is expected to propel the neuromodulation market growth in the coming years. Technological advancements and the rising cases of Alzheimer and Parkinson’s disease is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the neuromodulator market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the neuromodulation market are Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Integer Holdings Corporation, Magstim, Medtronic, NeuroPace, Inc., NeuroSigma, Inc., Nevro Corp., Synapse Biomedical Inc., and Soterix Medical Inc. among others.

